Flagstaff receives $10,000 for wildfire smoke impacts

The City of Flagstaff will be receiving $10,000 to help address the impacts of smoke produced by wildfires and prescribed burns in three pilot neighborhoods.

A portion of the money will fund micro-grants for participating neighborhoods, as well as purchasing HEPA air purifiers to distribute to vulnerable residents.

A spokesperson for the city said in an email that impacted neighborhoods will be Southside, Sunnyside and the elderly community who utilizes Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center.

“Based on the pilot results, we will then expand to other neighborhoods,” a city spokesperson said.

The money comes from the National League of Cities (NLC), and Flagstaff is one of eight cities across the country to be receiving money.

“The city is honored to be working with NLC to advance our resiliency work in Flagstaff and launch these valuable programs,” Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. “There is a tremendous need in our community to support resiliency at the neighborhood level. The HEPA air purifiers and the Resilient Neighborhoods Network will help prepare our community for the impacts of climate change.”