 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flagstaff receives $10,000 for wildfire smoke impacts
0 comments

Flagstaff receives $10,000 for wildfire smoke impacts

{{featured_button_text}}
Flagstaff City Hall

Flagstaff City Hall

 Adrian Skabelund

The City of Flagstaff will be receiving $10,000 to help address the impacts of smoke produced by wildfires and prescribed burns in three pilot neighborhoods.

A portion of the money will fund micro-grants for participating neighborhoods, as well as purchasing HEPA air purifiers to distribute to vulnerable residents.

A spokesperson for the city said in an email that impacted neighborhoods will be Southside, Sunnyside and the elderly community who utilizes Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center.

“Based on the pilot results, we will then expand to other neighborhoods,” a city spokesperson said.

The money comes from the National League of Cities (NLC), and Flagstaff is one of eight cities across the country to be receiving money.

“The city is honored to be working with NLC to advance our resiliency work in Flagstaff and launch these valuable programs,” Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. “There is a tremendous need in our community to support resiliency at the neighborhood level. The HEPA air purifiers and the Resilient Neighborhoods Network will help prepare our community for the impacts of climate change.”

In addition to the direct support provided to these eight cities, NLC will share their experiences and best practices with other NLC member cities, serving as examples for hundreds of other communities seeking to achieve greater resiliency for their residents and prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Jury
Local

Pet of the Week: Jury

  • Updated

My name is Jury but the jury is definitely not still out on me. It was a unanimous verdict that I am a very handsome guy. I even have a tipped…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)