Flagstaff re-ups stage one fire restrictions as monsoon falters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A day after the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests made similar announcements, the city of Flagstaff is restarting stage one fire restrictions.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on August 14, residents will not be permitted to use charcoal grills at parks or have any fire pits, open flames or use chimeneas within city limits.

The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks within the City is also prohibited.

With the fire restrictions, city officials hope to reduce the potential for human-caused wildfires within the city limits and to lower the impacts of emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city had implemented fire restrictions earlier this year but those restrictions were dropped after monsoons rains. But those rains have been absent in recent weeks.

The Flagstaff Police Department is expanding its patrol efforts in and around the community. Please help us keep our community and forests safe by following all bans and restrictions, according to a media release.

For more information on all fire restriction stages visit the city website at http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0