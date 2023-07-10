The runway at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will be closed until July 15 for paving, and there will be no commercial flights in or out of Flagstaff until the closure is lifted.

The airport’s runway hasn’t been repaved since 2017, so the Arizona Department of Transportation will be working with the Flagstaff airport to seal and surface the equivalent of 10 miles of two-lane roadway in six days.

"The upcoming maintenance work is critical to protect the runway and extend the life of the pavement. Making this work a priority now ensures that our runway remains safe, in compliance, and prevents longer or unplanned closures in the future," said Brian Gall, Flagstaff Pulliam Airport director. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community and travelers during this time, and look forward to welcoming back commercial service and our general aviation partners when the work is complete."

According to Gall, the closure dates were selected to best meet the needs of paving materials — as many of the materials being applied to the roadway have to have dry weather conditions to set. The dates also had to be selected six months in advance in order to give fair warning to the public and air carries.

A statement from the Flagstaff airport, available on its website, reads: “The project team selected the closure dates to provide the highest likelihood of completing the project without additional delays due to weather.”

Travelers who have not received itineraries that reflect the airport closure can contact American Airlines at 1-800-433-7300.