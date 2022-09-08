Flagstaff public library and Sustainability Office team up to promote climate resilience

The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and the Flagstaff Sustainability Office have collaborated to launch the new Climate Resilience Project.

Community members are invited to participate in monthly events designed to foster resilience amid the challenges of a changing climate. The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Flagstaff Downtown Library Community Room, located at 300 W. Aspen Ave.

According to a city press release, the Climate Resilience Project will strive to “offer intergenerational knowledge-building, discussions, and hands-on learning opportunities to promote individual and community resilience in Flagstaff.”

In Flagstaff, and surrounding neighborhoods, climate change has been a contributing factor to drought, destructive wildfires and resulting post-fire flooding that has threatened the health and safety of residents.

“The city is excited to explore our community’s ability to prepare for, recover from and flourish after climate events,” the release states.

Meetings of the new project will rotate between expert-facilitated “Climate Conversations” and “Resilience Work Sessions” during which participants can engage in “opportunities to put learning into action by supporting ongoing resilience efforts,” such as “work at wildfire or flooding sites, citizen science projects, or neighborhood and household emergency planning.”

The first meeting is scheduled to be a discussion of “Flagstaff’s Climate Impacts and Vulnerabilities.” People of all ages, experience levels and backgrounds are invited to attend.

More information about the Flagstaff Climate Resilience Project can be found through the Flagstaff Sustainability Program page on the Flagstaff GIS Open Data Portal at gis.flagstaffaz.gov. The specific web address for the project is gis.flagstaffaz.gov/portal/apps/sites/#/flagstaffclimate/pages/crp.

For other questions, please contact Jenna Ortega, climate engagement coordinator for the City of Flagstaff, at jenna.ortega@flagstaffaz.gov or (928) 213-2145.