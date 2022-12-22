Flagstaff psychologist gives advice for holiday stress relief

The holidays can bring stress to many, even those who look forward to the season. While solutions will likely take a longer-term approach, one Flagstaff mental health expert has advice on how to find some relief in the coming weeks.

John Martin, PhD, is a supervisor psychologist with Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH). He has been a licensed psychologist since 1987 and has spent nine years practicing in Flagstaff.

The holiday season hasn’t always been stressful, Martin said, yet it has evolved to be that way. In his experience, most holiday stress comes from expectations built up around traditions -- what has happened in the past and the ideal of how celebrations should look.

“The tenor of the time is that it’s gonna be the best and there’s always these great deals coming up — you’d better act now, you’d better do this and you’d better order your turkey,” he said. “So, so much pressure is just on the preparation and run-up to the holiday that I think it obviously creates a whole bunch of stress."

He added: “I’ve seen it grow over the course of my career. People have these expectations that just don’t match reality."

Expectations come from experiences that people tend to use as a milestone. These sorts of rituals can be both good and bad -- making a special batch of sugar cookies or an aunt who's always at least an hour late -- but they can all add to the stress.

“There’s all these kinds of comparisons and memories that string along and add some additional weight to what we’re feeling as we attempt to cope with the holidays,” Martin said.

Adding to the pile of expectations is that, for most families, this is the least COVID-19 has affected the holiday season since the pandemic started, with the omicron surge beginning around Thanksgiving in 2021. For those hoping to return to a pre-COVID “normal," he said, expectations might be higher -- and more stressful -- than ever.

Martin said the experience of stress is like that of the body reacting to a potential threat -- which can have both physical and mental effects that increase the longer the stressor continues.

“If the stress remains over the course of weeks, months … the body goes into stress-fighting mode,” he said. “So imagine that we have an idle speed and when the stress happens, our idle speed drops. We then rev way, way, way up to take care of it, and then if the stress goes away, it drops. But if the stress doesn’t go away, the body can’t sustain it very long and then we begin to drop off, and then we go way down to lower idle speed and that’s when damage starts to occur to the body.”

Some physical effects he mentioned were increased heart rate, blood pressure and more. Mental effects could include anxiety, depression, diet changes, poor coping habits and impacts to critical thinking.

Martin said there are often warning signs of these cumulative effects -- such as changes to sleep or weight, or restarting a prior bad habit. The big one is mood changes, indicated by self-talk, which friends or family might be the first to notice.

“I don’t want to suggest that people can be junior therapists or that, but I think oftentimes just allowing the person to talk about it, they will come up with solutions to the stress themselves," Martin said. "When they’re in their echo chamber, all they hear is the echo of their own voice, but being able to talk about it with somebody often opens up other ideas."

Friends, family members, and religious or support groups can fulfill the role in helping to relieve stress, he said. For more severe issues, he recommended contacting a mental health professional.

The U.S. also has a mental health helpline at 988 and, locally, TERROS’s health mobile crisis line can be contacted at 877-756-4090.

Developing ways to handle smaller amounts of holiday stress will likely take more time than just the week leading up to the celebrations, Martin said, but he offered some tips to help Flagstaff residents cope in the moment.

These were simple steps, such as remembering to breathe, listening to a favorite piece of music on the way to and from work, keeping a regular sleep schedule and diet and spending time with friends and in other enjoyable social interaction.

Looking at the same routines from a different perspective can also help, he said, giving the example of creating a bingo game around different family member’s annoying habits. He also said it’s helpful to keep track of the best thing that happens each day, or the number of small acts of kindness performed –- things as easy as opening a door for someone.

“When you open the door for somebody, you are basically telling them that, ‘Hey, I care about you,'" he said. "… You’ve just made life easier for them in one way, shape or form, and it’s a way of paying it forward. It’s not something that’s big and dramatic, but it’s something that’s easy to repeat, sustainable. People watch it, people say, 'Oh, that was really nice of that person to do,' and when we do that, we feel better about ourselves. It takes that stress away.

“ ... The other thing I recommend to people is to track the best thing that happened to them in a day. We can go back to opening the door -- how many people did you open the door for today; let's see if you can break that record tomorrow. These are simple things but it really really does an excellent job of getting people out of the mental rut of this, 'I can't do anything about this, it's gonna be terrible.'"

Martin also had advice for sticking to New Year’s resolutions, using similar strategies as in SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Timely) goals. The main thing, he said, is to make sure to set reasonable expectations and break broad goals into smaller steps.

For resolutions that involve getting rid of an old habit, Martin said gradual reductions are more likely to stick.

“So many people go, ‘OK, I’m going to stop drinking coffee at midnight of 2022 and at 12:01 of 2023, I’m caffeine-free,” he said. “ ... We don’t work that way at all; that’s a drastic change and those are incredibly difficult to sustain and we wind up tricking ourselves and our body into actually rejecting that change. We need to set small, sustainable goals.”

Resolutions are easier to stick to with specific steps, he said.

Instead of the goal being to write a book by the end of the year, completing three chapters by March and six by May is more achievable, for example.

“It’s kind of a divide and conquer process,” he said. “What that does is, instead of, ‘Oh, my god, it’s May and I haven’t written anything, I’m a failure,’ we can say that ‘Oh, by May, look I have six chapters. I am getting closer and closer to my goal of my New Year’s resolution.'”