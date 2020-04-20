Flagstaff prosecutor’s office to seek elevated fines and jail sentences for COVID-19 threats
In response to recent events, the city of Flagstaff's prosecutor’s section of the city attorney’s office intends to seek substantially elevated fines and jail sentences in appropriate cases for those threatening to intentionally expose first responders to COVID-19.

In appropriate cases where a first responder is intentionally and directly exposed to the virus (such as being spit on by a person making such threats), the city prosecutor’s office will work with the county attorney’s office to pursue felony charges for aggravated assault on a health care worker or law enforcement officer, as the situation dictates.

Additionally, the city prosecutor’s section has coordinated with the Flagstaff Police Department to encourage filing disorderly conduct or threats and intimidation charges where appropriate when the officer has not been directly exposed, such as via salivam but has been threatened with exposure during the course of a lawful encounter with a person.

