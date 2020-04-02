Flagstaff property managers and renters scramble amid coronavirus crisis

With the onset of April, many Flagstaff residents are scrambling to figure out how to pay what is often their largest monthly expense: rent.
And with dozens of business closed and workers unemployed, property managers are having to decide what to do about tenants who may have lost their ability to pay.
On Tuesday of last week, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of evictions on renters impacted by COVID-19, which is set to remain in effect for 120 days.
But even before the governor’s order, Barry Levitan of Levitan Investment Properties & Services said he was already drafting a letter to tenants on changes to their policy due to the crisis.
“I’m forgoing late fees, I’m not sending out eviction notices, I’m basically just asking for communication,” Levitan said.
Levitan said if tenants have lost their jobs, they can work with them to find a solution, adding they understand that there may be some time between when tenants are able to apply for programs like rental assistance and when they actually receive the money.
“If this crisis is ameliorated and lightens up in a month’s time, people can work on payment plans to pay back rent. I can’t forgive rent, of course, but we can certainly stretch out the time involved to get people back working,” Levitan said. “I’ve been around for a long time in Flagstaff and it’s been good to me and I’ve got to return it.”
But not all property managers have taken the same path when it comes to working with residents throughout the crisis.
Northern Arizona University junior Casen Johnson and his wife are raising their 18-month-old daughter and live at ReNew Flagstaff, owned by Trinity Apartments.
Johnson said both he and his wife are students at NAU. Johnson was working on campus for recreation facilities and his wife was a nanny for another family. But then the university closed all recreation facilities and the family his wife worked for lost their own jobs, meaning they no longer needed someone to look after their children.
As such, Johnson said both are filing for unemployment.
“We were incredibly scared. You know, we live pretty much paycheck to paycheck and with those paychecks we can afford to get by. But as soon as that stops we can’t afford pretty much anything and it scares us. So we don’t know what we’re going to do,” Johnson said. “The only way we see ourselves getting out of this is if we take a hit either financially or to our credit.”
Johnson said they think they should be able to pay this month’s rent to get some breathing room, but after that they will be out of luck.
Given their situation, they had planned to move in with friends as a way to drastically cut their costs, so they approached the apartment’s management about moving out.
“We thought they would be a little understanding, a little lenient in letting us move out, but they decided they were going to stick to their policies. So they wanted us to pay three months of rent, which would be close to $4,000, and on top of that they wanted us to pay close to $1,000 in fees because we didn’t get them a 60-day notice,” Johnson said. “And obviously we can’t afford that in the slightest, so we can’t afford to stay here but we also can’t afford to leave here.”
Johnson said they reached out to both the property manager for their apartment and to someone with Trinity to see if they could come up with a solution, but to no avail.
A representative for Trinity said the company is working with tenants and is developing a program to help tenants moving forward, but did not go into detail.
Johnson said he was glad to see that the governor had put a moratorium on evictions, but he’s worried they may be unemployed for some time and they will still have a lot of trouble paying what they are being asked to pay.
“Before all of this, we were fine, you know, we had a game plan. We both had a year left in school, we could afford it if we kept working, we mapped it all out and this [crisis] was the tornado that crashed through all of our plans and left us a little lost,” Johnson said.
Assistance
Since the governor ordered a delay in evictions last week, the state has put in place several other measures to help assist residents with housing issues.
On Monday, the governor announced an agreement had been reached with banks to stop all evictions and foreclosures on homes and business for 60 days and made $5 million additional available for a new rental assistance program by the Arizona Department of Housing focused on those impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Coconino County also has a rental assistance program for employees who have seen losses in income due to the coronavirus.
The City of Flagstaff announced it would not be shutting off any resident’s water through the crisis regardless of payment, and spokespersons for Arizona Public Service and Unisource made similar commitments regarding electricity and gas respectively.
Additionally, in emails to customers, Suddenlink and Centurylink said they would not be shutting off internet services during the crisis.
