Flagstaff property managers and renters scramble amid coronavirus crisis

“We thought they would be a little understanding, a little lenient in letting us move out, but they decided they were going to stick to their policies. So they wanted us to pay three months of rent, which would be close to $4,000, and on top of that they wanted us to pay close to $1,000 in fees because we didn’t get them a 60-day notice,” Johnson said. “And obviously we can’t afford that in the slightest, so we can’t afford to stay here but we also can’t afford to leave here.”

Johnson said they reached out to both the property manager for their apartment and to someone with Trinity to see if they could come up with a solution, but to no avail.

A representative for Trinity said the company is working with tenants and is developing a program to help tenants moving forward, but did not go into detail.

Johnson said he was glad to see that the governor had put a moratorium on evictions, but he’s worried they may be unemployed for some time and they will still have a lot of trouble paying what they are being asked to pay.

“Before all of this, we were fine, you know, we had a game plan. We both had a year left in school, we could afford it if we kept working, we mapped it all out and this [crisis] was the tornado that crashed through all of our plans and left us a little lost,” Johnson said.