Flagstaff Pro Rodeo moves forward with full capacity next month

Next month, the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo will mark the return to full occupancy when it comes to outdoor events in Coconino County.
Tickets for the event, which is planned for the weekend of June 25-27, go on sale Monday.
“After not having one at all last year, we are very excited to have an event this year, and we definitely didn’t expect 100% capacity. But we are so happy that we do get 100% capacity,” Flagstaff Rodeo President Kristen Daulton told the Arizona Daily Sun.
Daulton said the news that the county would allow them to host the rodeo without any capacity restrictions came as somewhat of a surprise.
They had been hoping to achieve at least 75% occupancy for the event, but that changed on May 11 when the county hosted a special meeting to allow the happening to move forward without capacity restrictions.
Coconino County Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Nemeth said the change in event capacity came as the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control has evolved over the last several weeks.
In recent weeks, as vaccination efforts continue locally and across the country, the CDC has made several changes in its recommendations around mask-wearing for vaccinated populations, and has noted the reduced risk of spreading the virus outdoors.
And Nemeth said throughout the last year, even as county staff have sought to create guidelines to host special events safely, it has been a moving target.
Nemeth said the county had been working to assess special event applications with a capacity calculator they had created that determined, based on the square footage, what the capacity of the event should be.
But the changes in the CDC’s recommendations made much of that obsolete for outdoor events.
“We were able to move forward with removing outdoor capacities and really moving away from that square-footage calculator. And with that, we were able to go back to some of our event producers and let them know that this was the new direction for the county relative to outdoor events,” Nemeth said.
Daulton said she was glad to hear the rodeo would be able to move forward at 100% capacity as limits would have forced them to raise ticket prices just to make the event worth it financially.
And even with full capacity, Daulton said they will have some anti-COVID measures in place.
“We did host a couple of fundraiser events last year in the middle of the pandemic, so we do have COVID plans; we do have additional precautions to take. We're not going to be the mask police, but people are more than welcome to wear their mask if that's what makes them comfortable,” Daulton said.
The rodeo in Flagstaff isn’t the only upcoming event moving forward without capacity restrictions.
Daulton said rodeos in Prescott, Payson and Cave Creek are taking the same approach. The rodeos in Payson and Cave Creek will be held before Flagstaff's, while Prescott's is planned to begin the same day the Flagstaff rodeo comes to an end, she added.
At the moment, the county is still enforcing capacity restrictions for any indoor events, although Nemeth said there have been no such events this month.
Currently, that indoor capacity is capped at 50% in county spaces, but that is expected to change moving forward. In a June, indoor capacity could increase to 75%. And then in July, it could increase finally to 100%.
And those changes to both outdoor and indoor capacity restrictions could be good news for other annual events for which the county issues permits, such as the Coconino County Fair.
“We've not made a decision yet about the county fair. Our fair manager and the planning team will be announcing and making a decision relative to the county fair on June 1,” Nemeth said. “We're remaining optimistic.”
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.