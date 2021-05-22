Flagstaff Pro Rodeo moves forward with full capacity next month

And Nemeth said throughout the last year, even as county staff have sought to create guidelines to host special events safely, it has been a moving target.

Nemeth said the county had been working to assess special event applications with a capacity calculator they had created that determined, based on the square footage, what the capacity of the event should be.

But the changes in the CDC’s recommendations made much of that obsolete for outdoor events.

“We were able to move forward with removing outdoor capacities and really moving away from that square-footage calculator. And with that, we were able to go back to some of our event producers and let them know that this was the new direction for the county relative to outdoor events,” Nemeth said.

Daulton said she was glad to hear the rodeo would be able to move forward at 100% capacity as limits would have forced them to raise ticket prices just to make the event worth it financially.

And even with full capacity, Daulton said they will have some anti-COVID measures in place.