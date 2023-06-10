There is an electric moment of tension and anticipation before a cowboy nods their head, chute gates creak open, and horses or steers or bulls boil out into the arena. There is a moment before the seconds start to count and the bond or battle between an animal athlete and a human one grips a crowd.

That moment is part of the energy and the atmosphere that drew the first crowd of the weekend out to the 10th annual Flagstaff Pro Rodeo Thursday night. It’s part of why people pour through the gates of Fort Tuthill County Park’s arena, and why that arena, down to the recently graded dirt, has been so carefully tended by a team of dedicated volunteers.

The excitement -- that adrenaline rush -- that comes with watching a rodeo is only part of what brought people out to the event 10 years ago. It’s only part of why they’re still returning.

Rodeo means a little something different for everyone. For Amanda Butler, it’s a chance to share traditions.

Butler is a mother and auntie to several of the rodeo’s youngest contestants.

When she was a child, she said, she rode steers with her brothers. On Thursday night, she got ready to watch her children and nephews tackle the challenge of mutton busting.

“You ride in native terms, the mutton. That comes out. You get as far as you can from one end of the arena to the other,” Butler explained. "Whoever makes it the farthest, you get judged based on the score. They’ll tell you the scores at the end; one for the sheep, the other for the rider."

It’s a bit like what the bareback and bull riders do, played out in miniature. In mutton busting, the sheep get a score for how fast they run and whether they buck. Then the riders get a score based on how long and well they stay on.

In other rough stock events, the animal’s effort accounts for part of the score. The bull riders, saddle bronc riders and bareback riders in the grown-up events only get a score if they can stay on the animal they draw for eight seconds.

Obviously in mutton busting, the rules aren’t so stringent. Just like the professionals, the kids signed up for mutton busting have the chance to win a buckle. Two buckles have been awarded to the event’s winner every night at the rodeo this year.

If the anticipation that builds before a bull ride is infectious, the buzzing exhilaration of pint-sized mutton busters could be bottled and sold as a magical shot of pure energy. The riders all wear helmets and safety padding. Waiting by the chute and listening to the “baaaas” of their soon-to-be opponents, they discussed their strategies.

This year, the sheep were sheered to leave a kind of curly wool handle for the young rough stock riders to hold on — although most opted to wrap themselves “like barrels” around the critters that desperately try to slip their grip.

The activity is a fan favorite. The kids, most 8 years old or younger, get to experience the thrill of a ride in an arena. The parents get to look on with whatever cocktail of pride, delight and parental fear best suits the moment.

“I think rodeo in general is a family sport. It’s a family tradition. It always has been in my family. It’s just exciting to bring the kids out,” Butler said.

Singing praise

In many ways, Emily Osborne-Johnson feels like she grew alongside the rodeo.

Thirty years ago, she stood in the center of the arena at Fort Tuthill, little legs quacking under a big billowy bandana-print skirt. Osbourne-Johnson sang the national anthem that first night when she was 9 years old, opening the Pine Country Pro Rodeo.

“It was my first opportunity to sing in public, so it means the world to me. I have a lot of memories here,” she said.

When Pine Country Pro Rodeo dissolved and Kristen Daulton and the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo re-started the tradition, Osbourne-Johnson -- and her mighty pipes -- were invited back to kick off the event in patriotic style.

She’s been taking on the vocal roller coaster that is "The Star-Spangled Banner" for every Flagstaff Pro Rodeo performance since.

“I love it. I look forward to it every year. I am nervous the entire day until I get here. When I get here, it all just washes away. I’m just so happy to be here and see everybody and be in the energy,” Osborne-Johnson said.

Rodeo royalty

She’s not the only person who found her voice at the rodeo.

Dina Riggs said she has seen it happen, time and time again. She runs the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo Royalty Program.

Most Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA)-sanctioned rodeos have a queen and/or a teen queen. The role of rodeo royalty is pretty straightforward: they are the face and the voice of the event. They’re essentially horse-savvy promoters in sequins and tiara-crowned cowboy hats.

Rodeo queens travel within their rodeo circuit talking about their home rodeo and sharing their love for the sport.

Annaliese Cooke and Logan Clark are the current Flagstaff Pro Rodeo queen and teen queen, respectively. They shepherded the mutton busters through their event and carried the American and Arizona Flags in the rodeo’s opening ceremonies.

In acting as rodeo royalty, the girls learn more than the techniques they’ll need to ride at a full run while holding a loudly flapping flag, or how to keep their curls and smiles in place while waving gracefully on horseback.

Riggs said they also learn life skills.

“It’s so amazing to watch these girls transform,” Riggs said. “They come in, just shy and sometimes not even very confident. They leave our program so confident and ready to take on the world. It’s amazing to watch the transformation.”

This year, Trinity Tompkins was a contestant hoping to become the next Flagstaff Pro Rodeo Queen. She wore a glittering purple top, black hat and shimmering lip gloss while standing a few paces away from her gray horse, Paisley.

“I see a few little girls over there looking over this direction and I cannot wait to get to go say hi,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins said being a role model for kids is one of her favorite parts of the rodeo experience — as an athlete and aspiring event royalty.

She’s a barrel racer, breakaway roper and team roper on the college rodeo circuit.

“Rodeo has been a part of my entire life. It is my life, honestly; I couldn’t imagine not having it. It was a lot of my income when I did college rodeo. It was so nice to meet people and expand my network,” Tompkins said.

Roping them in

For bullfighter and Kansas native Jacob Walker, a career in rodeo has kept him on the move. That’s what he loves about it -- it’s an avenue for travel.

“I get to see the country, do what I love,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t get outside of their home state. I’m 28 years old and I’ve seen 17 of the 50 states already. I get to travel, have fun and do what I love. I’m blessed to do it.”

He doesn’t wear cowboy boots to work. Walker is in the arena in tennis shoes -- the better to distract and outrun a bull with.

When a bull explodes out of the blue bucking chutes at Fort Tuthill, Walker will be on the ground. His job is to protect the cowboy if he loses his seat.

“You’ve got to be athletic, obviously. You want to be slow so the bull sees you, but you want to be fast so you can get out of the way,” Walker said. “It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old.”

This is Walker’s third year at the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo.

The people in the committee and the people in the grandstands are great to interact with, he said.

Behind the grandstands Thursday night, a young National Guardsman in Army fatigues was rolling his wrist, showing a few little boys how to throw a rope and catch a black and green dummy steer around the horns.

Specialist Jacob Longacre is an Arizona Army National Guard recruiter and an amateur team roper. When he was tapped to run a recruiting booth at the rodeo, he seized the opportunity and brought a number of his old ropes and a roping dummy out to the rodeo grounds.

“I need the practice anyways, and I think it’s just a fun event. Especially at rodeos, you get a lot of kids who are into this type of thing and around this environment. Then I get to talk to them about eventually joining the Army National Guard for one weekend a month. Give them a little money, which goes a long way when you’re buying a horse,” Longacre said with a grin.

Longacre connected with passersby, one newly built loop and sailing rope at a time. For him, the rodeo isn’t just a place to recruit; it’s a meaningful and fun place to be.

“Roping and rodeo, it’s the biggest part of my life outside of the Army. It means everything. I want my kids to come to these kinds of events, and [roping] is something I’ll never give up,” he said.

For a spectator in the grandstands, the 2023 Flagstaff Pro Rodeo was about to be the most special one yet. Taylor Grivin got to see her favorite sport played in front of a live audience in her hometown.

Grivin is a breakaway roper. For many years, if a woman wanted to rodeo professionally, she had really only one option: she could barrel race.

While some ladies feel the need for speed and love running a tight pattern around barrels to set ever faster records, there were a lot of girls who felt excluded.

Breakaway roping is now accepted by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. Just like in tie-down or calf-roping, the rider prepares their loop in a box beside the roping shoot. They nod their head once their horses are set, and a calf is released into the arena. Once the calf is given a head start, the roper rides out, throws their loop and, with any luck, catches.

Where the rope would go tight in tie-down roping, in this sport, it breaks away. The calf keeps running, trailed by a rope, with a loop around its neck.

Breakaway roping debuted at the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo this year. At 19, Grivin remembers the years when there weren’t any hooves kicking up dust below the grandstands.

“I just really love the atmosphere. I’m glad Flagstaff has a rodeo,” she said.

And the rodeo itself turned out to be a point of pride for a number of spectators who talked to the Arizona Daily Sun. One couple was happy to be in attendance, and happier still that their daughter was among the many volunteers working to make the rodeo a reality.

The rodeo can be a lot of different things to a lot of different people -- a place to connect, to share traditions, to build skills, to have an adventure. Whatever their reasons might be, fans will be welcomed back for the final performance of the 10th annual Flagstaff Pro Rodeo on Saturday. Gates will open at 5 p.m., the rodeo begins at 7 p.m., and the event wraps up with live music and dancing in the arena.