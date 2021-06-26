Flagstaff Pro Rodeo announces new dates after cancellation

Daulton said FPR had hoped for more communication throughout the process and that she felt they had no say.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was disappointing that they canceled on us,” she said, “but we hope that in the future we have more of a collaboration and everybody has more of an option to express their concerns before the decision is made.”

She said the cost of the cancellation to FPR was “in the tens of thousands of dollars,” due to having to nix things such as lodging arrangements and various rental equipment at the last minute.

FPR had begun setting up structures for the event last Sunday, and overall planning had been going on for about six months.

“We had already had most of our stuff set up, equipment-wise and bleachers and fencing and arena work,” said Daulton. “There were a lot of things to put a stop to. We already had contestants arriving when we had the announcement made, so we had to turn people around that had already arrived from Texas and Montana.”

She said around 300 contestants and their horses were on the way to the event at the time of cancellation, as well as 35 bucking horses and 30 bulls. Around 9000 people were expected to attend the rodeo over the course of the weekend.