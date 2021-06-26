Flagstaff Pro Rodeo announces new dates after cancellation

The past few days have meant hundreds of phone calls for Flagstaff Pro Rodeo’s volunteers as they made plans to reschedule their annual event after a last-minute cancellation was forced due to wildfire threat.
The event is now set to take place Sept. 16-18 at Fort Tuthill County Park.
“We’re just really going to aim to make the September event our biggest event ever,” FPR’s Vice President Kristen Daulton said. “Really bring everybody to the table and everybody out and make it a really really big event that everybody remembers. ...We want to thank the firefighters for all the work they are doing keeping everybody safe and just hope that they can get the fires out so we can rodeo in September and have some fun.”
The event was canceled Monday as various locations near Flagstaff were being put on "set" status for evacuation in response to the spreading Rafael Fire. Fort Tuthill County Park, where the event was scheduled to be located, was among the locations.
“While certainly a disappointing outcome for now, the county and organizers from FPR are looking at additional dates this season to reschedule their special event at Fort Tuthill County Park,” Alexandra Fischer, senior communications manager for the county, said in an email Tuesday, before the new dates were announced. “The county looks forward to hosting this community tradition in the near future and appreciates the community’s understanding.”
Daulton said FPR had hoped for more communication throughout the process and that she felt they had no say.
“It was disappointing that they canceled on us,” she said, “but we hope that in the future we have more of a collaboration and everybody has more of an option to express their concerns before the decision is made.”
She said the cost of the cancellation to FPR was “in the tens of thousands of dollars,” due to having to nix things such as lodging arrangements and various rental equipment at the last minute.
FPR had begun setting up structures for the event last Sunday, and overall planning had been going on for about six months.
“We had already had most of our stuff set up, equipment-wise and bleachers and fencing and arena work,” said Daulton. “There were a lot of things to put a stop to. We already had contestants arriving when we had the announcement made, so we had to turn people around that had already arrived from Texas and Montana.”
She said around 300 contestants and their horses were on the way to the event at the time of cancellation, as well as 35 bucking horses and 30 bulls. Around 9000 people were expected to attend the rodeo over the course of the weekend.
The plan for FPR moving forward is to continue advertising the new dates for the rodeo, to communicate “that we didn’t just cancel and close the doors for the year, that we are ramping up for the fall," Daulton said.
FPR was still able to put on a barrel race event at Campe Verde Arena Wednesday and had the Royalty Pageant for the canceled rodeo Friday afternoon.
Tickets already purchased for the cancelled rodeo can be used for the rescheduled dates in September. Flagstaff Pro Rodeo is not offering refunds at this time.