Flagstaff Pride Live! rocks Flagstaff digitally this year

The Orpheum Theater and Virtual Arizona Pride brought Pride Month celebrations to Flagstaff over the weekend -- this time digitally as the event was streamed on Youtube, Twitch and Facebook.
Flagstaff Pride Live! took place Saturday in place of the usual annual celebration, Pride in the Pines, following the cancellations of large events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by Jewel “The Drag Queen” and Russell Mann, the night consisted of appearances from various local performers from the LGBTQ+ community, including musical guests The Fire Trio, Neon Native and Enormodome. Performances spanned from music and dance to a drag queen story hour hosted Jewel and fellow drag queen Revelucien.
Some performers took the stage at the Orpheum Theater and played sets to an empty auditorium, the audience safely viewing from the comfort of their own homes. The Fire Trio performed first, covering modern classics such as “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse and “Times Like These” by the Foo Fighters in a stripped-down, acoustic fashion, closing with a rendition of “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna.
“I love that we can still do this in these strange times, still perform for people and spread love,” the singer of The Fire Trio, "Clovina," said before the band played a rendition of “Yellow” by Coldplay.
Revelucien and Jewel hosted their story hour, a regular performance by the pair that was transitioned to a digital model at the start of quarantine when live performances were no longer an option. They usually host "Drag Queen Story Hour" every Sunday at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange to promote inclusion and literacy to a young audience.
In a segment recorded in advance at Bookmans, Revelucien and Jewel read “I am Jazz,” the story a young transgender girl by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings. Jennings, 19, transitioned at a young age and has dedicated her life to activism, co-founding the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation. Revelucien and Jewel took pauses during the story to consider what Jazz might be feeling and what her experience might be like in order to promote understanding.
“It’s so powerful to hear stories we relate to, so I want to thank Jazz for sharing her story at such a young age and helping people who may be going through something similar,” Revelucien said.
The pair also read Doreen Cronin's “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type,” performing fun, family-friendly songs between story segments. The story covers issues of equity and protest in metaphorical terms to help children understand the concepts.
The annual event, although digital this year, still appears to have a ripple effect.
Martin Tease, coordinator of the Northern Arizona University Office of Inclusion, said moving forward, the office will be adapting to support students while social distancing through more online programs. In a prerecorded message from the Office of Inclusion, Interim Director Ivy Banks said they provide a safe space for students, aiming to be a home on campus for those who may not have resources or safety elsewhere.
Following a message by the Flagstaff Public Library, a clip of Mayor Coral Evans raising a Pride flag outside Flagstaff City Hall was shown. In an interview, Evans shared support for the LGBTQ+ community and said to her, pride means the ability to be oneself and do it without shame or fear. She said she strives to support and boost the community.
Drag queen Felicia “Fefe” Minor and drag king Freddy Prinze Charmming hosted a special live edition of their podcast, “Let’s Have a Fefe,” during which they discuss sex, news and pop culture weekly. The duo covered the topics of gender and sexuality for the Flagstaff Pride Live! event, sharing personal experiences and discussing the controversy surrounding these issues, addressing with emphasis how a lack of inclusion and diversity education affects children. They also dedicated a portion of their time to talking about Juneteenth and how black lives and minorities can intersect with the LGBTQ+ community.
Charmming said that black members of the LGBTQ+ community are often told to “pick a struggle,” and that they are not permitted to experience the pressures of being both black and gay. Minor said she cannot choose one because the entire experience is intertwined.
“As a black male, sometimes I don’t feel included, so here’s my piece to say diversity should be included in your community,” Minor said. “I want to be recognized, I don’t want to be invisible.”
The event closed with a performance by Enormodome, a local two-piece alternative band.
Sponsored by the new LGBTQ+ business Civano Coffee House among other local businesses, the event was held on a donation-only basis, free to stream, but Venmo usernames of performers were provided for viewers to tip as they saw fit.
