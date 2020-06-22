Flagstaff Pride Live! rocks Flagstaff digitally this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Orpheum Theater and Virtual Arizona Pride brought Pride Month celebrations to Flagstaff over the weekend -- this time digitally as the event was streamed on Youtube, Twitch and Facebook.

Flagstaff Pride Live! took place Saturday in place of the usual annual celebration, Pride in the Pines, following the cancellations of large events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Jewel “The Drag Queen” and Russell Mann, the night consisted of appearances from various local performers from the LGBTQ+ community, including musical guests The Fire Trio, Neon Native and Enormodome. Performances spanned from music and dance to a drag queen story hour hosted Jewel and fellow drag queen Revelucien.

Some performers took the stage at the Orpheum Theater and played sets to an empty auditorium, the audience safely viewing from the comfort of their own homes. The Fire Trio performed first, covering modern classics such as “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse and “Times Like These” by the Foo Fighters in a stripped-down, acoustic fashion, closing with a rendition of “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna.

“I love that we can still do this in these strange times, still perform for people and spread love,” the singer of The Fire Trio, "Clovina," said before the band played a rendition of “Yellow” by Coldplay.