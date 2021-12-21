Flagstaff politics year in review: Tensions flare as 2022 elections loom

Coconino County is on the verge of possibly huge political changes between redistricting, a looming election and political personalities. Here’s a look at the biggest political stores of the year:

Last-minute pardon for Renzi

Former Flagstaff Representative Rick Renzi was pardoned by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in January.

The former Republican congressman represented Arizona’s 1st Congressional District from 2003 to 2009. Prosecutors argued Renzi used his position in Congress to enrich himself and help fund his 2002 political campaign by embezzling money from an insurance company and orchestrating a federal land swap. He was convicted in 2013 for corruption, including wire fraud, conspiracy, extortion and lying to insurance regulators.

Renzi maintained his innocence and campaigned heavily for a pardon, alleging that his trial was tainted with concealed evidence and false testimony.

Archuleta moves on

Liz Archuleta stepped down from her position on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors in February to join President Joe Biden’s administration.

Archuleta, who was just sworn in to represent District 2 for the seventh time, was the first Latina to serve on the Board and held a number of leadership positions during her 24-year tenure.

Archuleta was named as director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Vazquez steps in

After Archuleta stepped down, Jeronimo Vasquez was appointed to the District 2 position.

The longtime Flagstaff resident previously worked at Killip Elementary School for 14 years. He has longstanding ties to the Sunnyside neighborhood he represents, including being a part of the creation of the Market of Dreams, a co-operative multi-cultural marketplace.

Vasquez, who was unanimously approved by the board, was sworn in on Feb. 12.

Congressional election heats up

Candidates were quick to put their hats in for the 2022 election as state politicians were still squabbling over the one in 2020. Numerous Republicans announced their intention order to run for Congress representing Arizona’s First Congressional District (CD1) – currently held by Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran – including state including Rep. Walt Blackman of Snowflake and Tucson entrepreneur Eli Crane, as well as Williams Mayor John Moore.

But the races could change entirely depending on how the districts are redrawn by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting commission. Watkins could also find himself vying for the nomination against Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, who was tied to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and censured by the U.S. House for posting a violent video on social media.

Tensions on Flagstaff City Council

Between a brick, stewing tensions and a special wastewater meeting – if there’s been one constant on the Flagstaff City Council this year, it’s the ongoing drama between Mayor Paul Deasy and the rest of the council.

Deasy’s relationship was already strained before he was even sworn in due to what councilmembers described as an overstepping of power by acting without the council’s approval. That tension reached a high in February when Deasy accused Flagstaff Shelter Services leaders of facilitating violence against his family and city staff during a public meeting.

The claim appeared to be largely unfounded and Deasy later apologized for the comments, saying they did not befit the honor of his position.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Deasy again found himself in hot water in September after calling a special meeting to approve a wastewater expenditure while only giving councilmembers one day’s notice. Councilmembers questioned whether the expenditure was actually urgent enough to warrant a special meeting, resulting in four opting not to attend. Deasy was there, though, and the meeting was adjourned minutes after it began due to a lack of majority. Deasy then turned to Facebook, insinuating that the absent members didn’t prioritize health and safety in a post. Five councilmembers decried Deasy during the following meeting, stopping short of calling for his resignation.

Contender’s line up for 2022 mayoral race

The election isn’t until next year, but candidates announced this year their intent to run for mayor in 2022.

Both Vice Mayor Becki Daggett and Councilmember Regina Salas both declared they would run shortly after the wastewater/bad-mouthing debacle.

Salas told the Daily Sun she wanted to give voters a choice, while Daggett pointed to a need for the council to work together, instead of fighting. Both touted their years of experience and work in the community.

Redistricting on the verge of reshaping northern Arizona politics

Arizona started the long process of mapping new congressional and legislative districts across the state in 2021.

These new districts will redefine political boundaries for the next decade, including the 2022 election.

Northern Arizona officials expressed concern that the proposed map neutered the northern portion of the state and mute tribal voices at the state Capitol. The draft split communities of interest and left northern Arizona without a competitive district.

The draft districts passed by the commission largely split Coconino County in two, placing most of the county within the Native American-centered District 6, which also includes the city of Flagstaff.

In addition to Flagstaff, the proposed District 6 would include much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation before swinging to the south to include the Fort Apache Reservation and San Carlos Reservation as well.

But tribal members in the region aren’t interested in being in a district with Flagstaff out of fear that it would make it more difficult for them to elect a legislator of their choice, according to reporting by Capitol Media Services.

Of the voting age population within the new district, about 7% are Hispanic while about 54% identified as Native American. That is compared to Native Americans making up about 68% of the population in the current majority minority legislative district that was adopted last cycle.

The Independent Redistricting Commission must adopt final maps by Tuesday.

Redistricting could reshape county politics

The state isn’t the only one seeing redistricting efforts.

Every 10 years, supervisorial districts must be redrawn so each district is equal in population. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is responsible for drawing the district, which impacts both the board and the Coconino County Community College Board.

The population of Coconino Country grew significantly in some districts in the years since 2010, while others remained relatively steady. The proposed redistricting scenarios will be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January.

They are expected to adopt the final districts by April 2022.

Bree Burkitt is the Niche Editor for the Arizona Daily Sun. Reach her 928-556-2262 at bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

