Flagstaff Politics Year in Review: An election brought fresh faces and a write-in race

This year was intriguing for Flagstaff politics. The national midterm election cycle coincided with the local election of a new mayor and members of city council. Campaigns leading up to the election brought new revelations on the candidate qualification process and the fundraising strategies employed by Flagstaff leadership.

Meanwhile, shifts in national and local politics impacted the way that the Flagstaff community is equipped to deal with forest management, flooding and a developing downtown.

Here are the top local and area political stories from 2022:

New-look city council

The biggest story in local politics was the decisive defeat of Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy by former Councilmember Becky Daggett. Deasy, who served one term as mayor, entered office in 2020 with nearly 55% of the vote. After an active, if not somewhat divisive, term of leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, Deasy went up against Daggett and Daniel Williamson in the August primary. There, he skirted past Williamson with 27% of the vote as Daggett claimed nearly 49%.

The spread was reiterated with emphasis in the general election, which saw Daggett claim 52% to Deasy’s 34%.

Concurrently, Daggett’s stepping away from city council to campaign for mayor resulted in four open seats to be filled during the primary election. To fill these seats, Flagstaff re-elected Austin Aslan and brought in three newcomers in Lori Matthews, Khara House and Deborah Harris.

Redistricting ruckus

Between late 2021 and early 2022, the Independent Redistricting Commission passed a redistricted map that bisected Flagstaff, forcing the city to straddle two legislative districts — LD6 and LD7 — that would each have their own state representatives.

In LD6, Theresa Hatathlie ran and won unopposed for a state Senate seat, while Mae Peshlakai claimed a representative seat over Myron Tsosie. In LD7, incumbent Sen. Wendy Rogers went up against Kyle Nitschke and claimed a decisive victory with over 63% of the vote, and David Cook won a seat over David Marshall.

At the congressional level, Tom O’Halleran, long-time representative of Congressional District 2, was pushed out by newcomer Eli Crane. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly defended his seat against Blake Masters.

Coconino County also experienced some redistricting in 2022 that redefined the districts represented by the county Board of Supervisors. Here, only Jeronimo Vasquez was up for reelection. He ran and won unopposed.

The ‘write-in race’

While Flagstaff did successfully elect a new mayor and Council, the 2022 election cycle started with some nail biting as the city produced less candidates than there were open city council seats. The result was that at least half of the open seats had to be elected from a pool of write-in candidates.

The culprit was generally agreed to be Flagstaff city code that defined the number of petition signatures needed for local candidates to qualify for the ballot. Because the number is based off of past election turnout, the record-breaking turnout of the 2020 election meant that Flagstaff candidates had to obtain more than 1,600 signatures to appear on the ballot in 2022 — nearly a 60% increase than the number required in 2020. By comparison, a statewide candidate running for election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona only had to obtain 1,563 signatures to qualify in 2022.

Only Matthews and Aslan officially qualified for the city council ballot, and the dearth of qualifying candidates spurred conversation about adjusting city code to make local politics more accessible — or at least balanced to produce an adequate number of official candidates.

Rogers runs amok

Sen. Wendy Rogers made headlines several times throughout 2022. The first was in February, when the Senate decided to censure her after she attended a white nationalist conference and made threats to hang her political enemies — though the censure did not address the string of anti-Semitic and racist posts she made to social media around the same time.

Rogers topped the news cycle again in May after publicly airing conspiracy theories claiming that the gunman who killed 10 people in Buffalo — and was discovered to have written a white supremacist manifesto — was a federal agent in disguise.

She completed her hat trick in September when she regurgitated “stolen election” conspiracy theories that had been circulating in Arizona since 2020. Leading up to the 2022 elections, a recording of a closed-door meeting surfaced in which Rogers told supporters to make fraudulent claims of identity theft at the polls. In the recording, her stated goal was to undermine mail-in voting, which she believed would be used to “steal” the 2022 election.

Rogers easily won re-election to the Arizona Senate in November.

Deep donations

Lori Matthews drew a lot of attention early in the 2022 election cycle while running for a city council seat when a financial report revealed that her campaign had out-fundraised other candidates by a landslide. Upon further inspection, it was found that her well-funded campaign was bankrolled by large, double-max donations from two extremely wealthy, non-local families.

An Arizona Daily Sun investigation into these donors found that they had a track record of funding campaigns across the country that were associated with QAnon conspiracy theories and far-right extremist politics. Matthews claimed to have no knowledge of these trends, but did reveal that she gained access to her donors through friendship with Sen. Rogers.

The revelation of Matthews’ fundraising sparked conversation about the level of legal influence ultra-rich political donors could have on local-level elections — a dynamic the local political experts characterized as a growing strategy in U.S politics. It also resulted in scrutiny of Matthews as a city council candidate — though Flagstaff voters eventually decided to award her a seat to the city council.

Funky fundraising strategies

Ahead of the primary election, the Arizona Daily Sun produced a digest of the campaign finance reports from Flagstaff’s three mayoral candidates. Provided as a resource to Flagstaff voters, this breakdown shed some light who fiscally supported each candidate and revealed three very different fundraising strategies.

Daggett’s fundraising was driven by in-state, individual donations, whereas incumbent Deasy saw a majority of his funds come from an out-of-state union office. Williamson, who did not make it past the primary, was revealed to have had significant trouble producing accurate finance reports, and most of his funds were traced to high-dollar individual contributions.

Politicians get a raise

Following the recommendation of a citizen’s commission, Flagstaff City Council voted in November to move forward with an ordinance that would substantially increase Council and mayor salaries over the next two years.

The reasoning of the citizen’s commission was largely based around accessibility to political power. They argued that current Council and mayor salaries — $25,500 and $38,500 respectively — were not livable wages for a full-time obligation and precluded the possibility of candidacy for anyone who was not already independently wealthy. Under the new ordinance, the salaries will increase roughly 250% to $63,800 and $70,180 over the next two years.

Though met with resounding support from public commentators within city council chambers, the decision was not uniformly popular among readers and invited debate about the duties and compensation that should come with public office.

Noise, noise, noise

Flagstaff leadership has been engaged in attempts to update the city noise ordinance since 2019, but in 2022, some residents found themselves at wit’s end.

In January, a heated public meeting aired the outcry of residents in Flagstaff’s Southside — which was laid out with residential and commercial proximity before the widespread use of amplified music — and is now considered “incompatible” by police officials. Residents decried lack of sleep, degradation of mental health and an unwillingness of business owners to make commonsense, neighborly decisions about the noise they were producing. On the other hand, business owners cried that they should have the freedom to produce noise with minimal regulation.

The city police department hired a consultant to study and advise an ordinance for the city. However, when this study was completed, Council decided that the consultant’s proposed ordinances based on comparable cities were not adequate and passed the problem on to a citizen’s “Good Neighbor Group” taxed with trying to define a solution across residents and businesses.

The issue was eventually split into the pursuit of two different ordinances — a vehicle noise and fixed location noise ordinance. While the vehicle noise ordinance moved forward in December, residents plagued by business noise are still awaiting a solution that will get them a good night’s sleep.

Chamber of commerce in hot water

In 2022 it came to light that post-fire flooding has left the Flagstaff stormwater management department woefully underfunded and unable sustainably maintain the current levels of service and the infrastructural improvements needed to keep Flagstaff above water. With the approval of Proposition 441, the department will get a boost of about $26 million, but event that won’t fully cover the estimated need of over $88 million across the next seven years.

The most direct and immediate solution was identified as a stormwater fee rate adjustment. When compared to other similar cities, Flagstaff rates are at the low end, and stormwater management worked with an outside consultant to produce a variety of different fee schedules that would adequately buoy their budget.

However, during public discussion of these fee schedules, the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce loudly declared opposition to the proposed rate increases and countered that the city should look elsewhere to fund these necessary projects.

The issue was eventually delayed and will be revisited by city leadership in 2023.

Forests become ‘infrastructure’

Flagstaff is no stranger to the importance of healthy forest management and wildfire response, and in the beginning of 2022, the upper levels of the U.S. Forest Service signaled a conceptual shift that would help fund proper forest care for years to come.

The shift came when U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced during a press conference in Arizona that “forests are infrastructure.” His rationale was clear, as healthy forests are important for water quality, air quality, and the protection of human habitat from wildfire — to speak nothing of their benefits to biodiversity, carbon sequestering, tourism economy and other ecological and cultural values.

What the conceptual shift offered, however, was the rationale for leveraging funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIB) for projects related to forest health and wildfire response. The consequence of forests being seen as infrastructure had real impacts for Flagstaff, especially as county and congressional leaders began applied for BIB grants to fund responses to the Pipeline Fire and its resultant flooding.