Flagstaff police to receive training on response to cardiac emergencies

The Flagstaff Police Department will soon be receiving training on responding to health emergencies through a partnership with Griffith Blue Heart and Guardian Medical Transport.

Griffith Blue Heart was one of six organizations awarded grants in the Health First Foundation’s 2022 grant cycle.

The grant of up to $100,000 will fund a program that trains and equips police officers in Flagstaff to be able to provide cardiac care in emergency situations.

“Currently, law enforcement around the nation remains the most underutilized component of survival,” said Brandon Griffith, Griffith Blue Heart’s founder and CEO. “ ... We are required first responders, and we’re on the scene first 90% of the time, so it’s very vital that we prepare by training law enforcement for these emergencies.”

Griffith, himself a police officer, was inspired to start the program after his own experience with an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).

“At age 26 while off duty, I had an electrical malfunction in my heart that caused me to drop dead,” he said. “My wife was in the room with me [and] she called 911, started CPR until an officer arrived and took over compressions until fire and EMS arrived. All in all, I was medically dead for about 16 minutes. ... It wasn't until I returned to the field that I realized how unprepared law enforcement really is for resuscitation in an emergency."

He realized that, while police are often some of the first on the scene in cardiac emergencies and thus the most able to make an impact, many agencies aren’t “well-equipped” to provide that care. Agencies often don’t have automated external defibrillators (AED) on hand, for example, and training may only be a two-hour refresher on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) every few years.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been waiting for the fire department to get here, just compressing away hoping they make it,” Griffith said. “It’s a very time-sensitive issue, especially when it comes to hemorrhage control and when it comes to overdoses. Without the proper tools and training, we’re not going to be able to make much of an impact.“

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about nine in 10 people who have an OHCA die. About 350,000 OHCAs happen each year, it said, and measures such as “early, high-quality CPR” and AED use can increase the chance of survival.

Griffith Blue Heart is trying to help police departments across Arizona develop “high-performance resuscitation programs" to address the issue, including training, research, recognition of successes and providing AEDs.

Griffith Blue Heart had begun work with FPD prior to the Health First grant, which will allow them to continue the efforts. These funds will be used to provide FPD with about 50 AEDs, training through Griffith Blue Heart’s Advanced Law Enforcement Resuscitation Academy program, and help with developing and implementing “an entire system of care,” including chain of command, dispatch and other protocols.

The training covers “everything from overdoses to cardiac arrest to drowning to pediatric choking cases.”

Griffith said it was designed with experts, including medical personnel and SWAT medics, to build on the skills officers are already trained in.

“This program is going to be focusing on non-EMS applications of automated external defibrillators and a focus on increasing the high-performance resuscitations," he said.

It takes a “reality-based” approach, with officers participating in simulations of various situations to help them build up muscle memory and experience.

Participants are scored on various aspects of their response both during and after the training to measure the program's results. Griffith Blue Heart also uses police and fire department data to measure the training's success.

The idea is to get to a point where officers “basically have a blueprint to draw from when the time comes,” Griffith said.

Due to staffing and supply chain issues, the program is still in the process of scheduling training and is waiting the AEDs to arrive. It has already begun implementing new protocols.

More about Griffith Blue Heart can be found at griffithblueheart.com.

