Flagstaff police: Serious injury collision closes portion of East Soliere Avenue

The Flagstaff Police Department responded to a serious injury collision on East Soliere Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The department said the stretch of roadway will be closed from the 4400 block to North Country Club Drive for a “significant amount of time."

The department is asking the public to avoid the area until a collision reconstruction team completes an investigation.

Travelers have been asked to utilize East Butler Avenue to Continental Drive in order to access North Country Club Drive, or Interstate 40 to access East Butler Ave. Those residing in the 4300 block of Soliere Avenue area will be allowed to access parking areas.

The department said it will advise when the roadway is clear. Authorities have not released any further details regarding the accident at this time.

