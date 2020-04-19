Flagstaff police see change in city's crime due to coronavirus

“Not as it would come as a surprise, a huge portion of domestic violence is alcohol related,” Cooper said. “Drinking habits have changed significantly over the past few weeks. We’re not seeing as much over the day.”

Calls of people drunk in public increased 47% in March after totaling 197 in the month for 2019. However, the reports of people being drunk in public for the first three months of 2020 were already high. The Flagstaff Police Department has already seen 841 reports for public intoxicants this year compared to 548 by the end of March 2019, a 53% increase.

Property crimes have also increased through the beginning of this year, which includes offense such as burglary and trespassing. Although the increase is not as steep, there has been a 13% increase with the majority of the increase in reports occurring in January and February.

Of the burglaries that have occurred, Cooper said all but one had been committed by public intoxicants.

As a consequence of the court’s policy of releasing non-violent offenders to avoid spreading coronavirus in the county's jail, repeat offenders of shoplifting, trespassing, and disorderly conduct have taken up more of the police department’s day, because they are not serving jail time, Cooper said.

Proclamation enforcement