Flagstaff police searching for runaway teen

Flagstaff Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported to have ran away from home on Tuesday.

Michael Walden was last seen leaving his home on foot at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He left a note that said, “[I] can’t get any lower." 

Walden is a student at Flagstaff High School and is known to hang out in downtown Flagstaff. He's 5'8" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has short black hair and dark brown eyes.

When Walden left home, he was wearing a gray hoodie and faded blue jeans with a stripe up the side of the leg. 

Police say they have reason to believe Walden is still in the Flagstaff area. They are asking anyone who thinks they’ve seen him, or has any information about where he might be, to call FPD Detective Melissa Seay at (928) 679-4113.

Michael Walden

Walden

 Flagstaff Police Department, courtesy

Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net

