Flagstaff police searching for run-away teen

Flagstaff Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported to have ran away from home on Tuesday.

Michael Walden was last seen leaving his home on foot at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Walden is a student at Flagstaff High School and is known to hang out in downtown Flagstaff. Walden has short dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. Police are asking anyone who thinks they’ve seen him, or has any information about where he might be to call Detective Seay at (928)679-4113.