Flagstaff police search for woman suspected of theft at Ulta Beauty

Flagstaff police search for woman suspected of stealing $1,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty

Flagstaff Police Department is asking the public to help find a woman accused of stealing $1000 worth of makeup and merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store on the west side of Flagstaff.

The woman is accused of entering the store with large empty bags to fill with merchandise stolen from the store located at 1560 S. Riordan Ranch Street last Saturday. In photographs released by the department, the suspect was wearing a hat and blue colored mask.

The suspect entered the store with another woman who has red hair, with one tattoo on her neck and another tattoo of a bird on her right forearm. This woman is not believed to have taken any items, but was with the suspect involved in the theft.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 928-679-4085 or contact Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0