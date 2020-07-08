Flagstaff police search for suspect in alleged Molotov cocktail arson

Flagstaff police are searching for an arson suspect alleged to have used a Molotov cocktail to burn a garage and pine tree on Fourth Street Wednesday morning.
Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, explained that multiple neighbors on the 1400 block of North Fourth Street called the police when heavy smoke entered their windows early Wednesday morning. Others in the area saw the large pine tree on fire.
Nearby residents were worried someone might have been within the burning structure, but no one was injured in the fire.
Unbroken glasses alleged by police to be Molotov cocktails were found within the burn area. Hernandez said the unbroken bottles still had gasoline and singed paper jammed in the top of the bottles.
Police officers responded to the scene of the fire at around 2:10 a.m. and found other smaller fires were burning on the ground in addition to the fire burning the pine tree and garage.
Firefighters extinguished the fire while officers searched the area for possible suspects. Shards of glass were also found in the burned area.
"There was a whole bunch of broken glass in the area of the fires," Hernandez said. "It's difficult to say how many were used to ignite the fires — greater than one."
In addition to arson charges, Hernandez said that Molotov cocktails are considered a destructive device that can be illegal to create citing the National Firearm Act.
The community has had multiple cases of arson in the City of Flagstaff over the past few weeks, including a case of a man starting a dumpster fire on the Flagstaff Urban Trail System near the police department.
"Obviously with a fire ban in place, and fire potentially causing a lot of damage throughout the community, these arson cases are significant concerns for us," Hernandez said.
If anyone has information which may lead to the identification of individuals responsible for this crime, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.
