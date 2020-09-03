Flagstaff police search for man wanted for attempting to abduct a child at local grocery store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department responded to Basha’s grocery store after a man reportedly attempted to abduct a woman's child on Thursday morning.

Flagstaff police continue to search for the man who is described as a 5’ 10” Caucasian man that weighs approximately 160 pounds. The man has brown hair and was wearing slacks and a collared shirt at the time of the reported kidnapping attempt. Police responded to Basha’s store on 2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. at 9:35 a.m., according to a media release.

A mother was purchasing groceries using a self check-out line while her infant remained in the grocery cart. A man completed his purchase of groceries using an adjacent self check-out and took control of the mother’s shopping car with her child in the cart when she wasn’t looking.

The man attempted to leave the store with the infant and shopping cart, but the mother noticed the man leaving with her child and stopped the suspect, preventing her child from being abducted, police said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and assist with the on-going investigation.Police ask if anyone recognizes the man to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414, or to remain anonymous and provide information by calling Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

