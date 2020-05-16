Flagstaff police search for graffiti suspects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Flagstaff Police Department is searching for people involved with spraying red graffiti on the sign outside of city hall.

The damage reportedly occurred on May 10. Red graffiti was found crossed through the metal "Flagstaff City Hall" sign and the words "Hotels for Homeless" was written on the brick beneath it. Flagstaff police are seeking the public's help with identifying those responsible for this crime.

County health officials have reported a spike in 30 positive COVID-19 cases for people who are using the Flagstaff Shelter Services. The shelter has provided hotel rooms for many homeless people to help provide them space to social distance after receiving funding from the City of Flagstaff and other donors.

Flagstaff police ask anyone with information to call 928-679-4060 or 928-772-6111.

