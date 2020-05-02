Flagstaff police make arrest for alleged robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flagstaff police arrested a 66-year-old man on Thursday after he was believed to have robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on South Milton Road.

Robert Donald Rickman, 66, was recently arrested six days earlier for arson after he allegedly lit a mailbox on fire at the South Plaza Way Safeway. Nonviolent offenders have been booked in jail and released in order to keep jail populations at a manageable population levels during the coronavirus.

At around noon, the robber approached a bank teller and produced a note advising of a robbery and requested cash be placed in an envelope. The suspect was given the money and fled from the bank. No one observed a weapon during the robbery.

After receiving a description of the suspect, officers searched the area and located Rickman walking away from the bank. A witness was brought to the suspect and verified the individual was the man they saw produce the note and leave the bank with the envelope.

Rickman was booked into the jail for robbery, and was not arrested with any weapons in his possession.

