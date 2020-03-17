Flagstaff police investigate fire tanker explosion, bridge withstands blaze

The Arizona Department of Transportation found on Tuesday that the Interstate 40 overpass is in safe condition after a fuel tanker crashed and exploded on Butler Avenue.

The Flagstaff Police Department is also moving forward on its investigation as detectives attempt to recreating the crash scene from Monday night. Witnesses from the scene report seeing the fuel tanker speed off the eastbound off-ramp and flip on its side before exploding with significant force at some time after 7 p.m.. The fire burned into next morning, and the tanker was eventually cleared from Butler Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman who was driving the vehicle was expected to recover from her injuries, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department. All roads were opened as of Tuesday evening.

ADOT Spokesman Steve Elliott said engineers inspected the overpass and found the blaze did not damage the structural integrity of the piers, girders or deck on Tuesday afternoon.

"Some minor, superficial burn damage on a pier cap will eventually need patching," Elliott said. "The bridge also will need to be power-washed."

