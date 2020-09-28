Flagstaff police investigate death of Kayenta man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department is looking for more information related to the death of a Kayenta man who died Sunday.

Police reported that 50-year-old Roger Begay was found near East Sixth Avenue and North Fourth Street, but currently do not suspect foul play. Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a man not breathing, and found Begay face down between bushes and sandbags.

A bystander assisted the officer and moved the man to the sidewalk to begin emergency life-saving measures. Despite medical professionals responding to the scene, the man was declared dead.

