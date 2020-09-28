 Skip to main content
Flagstaff police investigate death of Kayenta man
Flagstaff police investigate death of Kayenta man

The Flagstaff Police Department is looking for more information related to the death of a Kayenta man who died Sunday.

Police reported that 50-year-old Roger Begay was found near East Sixth Avenue and North Fourth Street, but currently do not suspect foul play. Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a man not breathing, and found Begay face down between bushes and sandbags.

A bystander assisted the officer and moved the man to the sidewalk to begin emergency life-saving measures. Despite medical professionals responding to the scene, the man was declared dead.

