Flagstaff police investigate death of Kayenta man

The Flagstaff Police Department is looking for more information related to the death of a Kayenta man who died Sunday.
Police reported that 50-year-old Roger Begay was found near East Sixth Avenue and North Fourth Street, but currently do not suspect foul play. Police responded to the area after receiving a report of a man not breathing, and found Begay face down between bushes and sandbags.
A bystander assisted the officer and moved the man to the sidewalk to begin emergency life-saving measures. Despite medical professionals responding to the scene, the man was declared dead.
