Flagstaff police identify man wanted for attempting to abduct a child at local grocery store

The Flagstaff Police Department responded to a Bashas' grocery store after a man reportedly attempted to abduct a woman's child on Thursday morning.

Flagstaff police said a suspect had been located and identified. Police responded to the Bashas' store on 2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. at 9:35 a.m., according to a media release.

A mother was purchasing groceries using a self check-out line while her infant remained in the grocery cart. A man completed his purchase of groceries using an adjacent self check-out and took control of the mother’s shopping cart with her child when the mother wasn’t looking.

The man attempted to leave the store with the infant and shopping cart, but the mother noticed the man leaving with her child and stopped the suspect, preventing her child from being abducted, police said.

Police ask if anyone has information to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414, or to remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

