Flagstaff police ID man shot during suspected trespassing attempt

Flagstaff police identified the man who was shot and killed during a suspected trespassing Sunday as 31-year-old Sean Tohannie.

Toahnnie, who hailed from the community of Tonalea located northeast of Tuba City, was formerly in a relationship with one of the residents of an apartment inside of a multi-unit complex near Lake Mary Road and Interstate 17, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Toahnnie allegedly went to the apartment and knocked on the door for “an extended period of time,” Brockman said. He then climbed up the exterior of the building to get to the third-floor balcony of that same apartment.

He was confronted by an occupant of the apartment who then shot and killed Toahnnie, officials said. Flagstaff police responded to the apartment shortly after 4 a.m. and found Toahnnie dead.

The suspected shooter was still at the scene when police arrived and cooperated with investigators. Brockman said they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Police have not publicly identified the shooter as of Tuesday evening. It is not clear if they will face any charges in connection with Tohannie’s killing as the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Flagstaff police at 928-679-4060 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.