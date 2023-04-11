On Monday morning, Coconino High School Administrators were made aware of a threat circulating on social media — the post featured a picture of a firearm and referenced potential acts of violence at “CHS.” Flagstaff Unified School District officials say they took the threat seriously and immediately made a report to local law enforcement.

“Extra supervision and law enforcement officials will be present on campus today,” an email sent to Coconino High School parents read. The message was sent out not long after 7 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, the post was likely made in 2018 on the multimedia messaging app, Snapchat. It references a high school in Corvallis, New Mexico, Flagstaff Police Spokesperson Jerry Rintala said.

Rintala said police increased their presence at Coconino High School and officers are investigating how and why the post might have resurfaced and begun circulating locally.

While police and school officials are confident there was no real threat to Flagstaff’s “CHS,” both Flagstaff Unified School District and law enforcement spokespeople say they took extra precautions to keep the school safe anyway.

“We take such threats very seriously. We take steps to make sure the kids feel safer and the staff feel safer,” said Joshua Butler, spokesperson for Flagstaff Unified School District.

The school district has created an ‘Anonymous Alerts’ app, for students and administrators to use in reporting urgent information and potential campus threats. The app has been installed on all student iPad devices, and can also be accessed and downloaded at https://www.fusd1.org/anonymousalerts.