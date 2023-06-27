Thirty minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole near East Butler Avenue and South Babbitt Drive, disabling the Flagstaff Police Department’s nonemergency phone line.

According the the Flagstaff Fire Department, a single car had rolled, hitting the pole. By the time FFD arrived the vehicle was on fire. The two people that were in the car were helped out by bystanders and one was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

A power pole and stop light were both damaged in the early-morning crash, according to Flagstaff police. The the police department's nonemergency number was out of service and remained out of service until about 3:30 p.m. June 27.

As of about 2 p.m. on June 27, the traffic light was still out of commission, and Flagstaff Police Officers were on scene helping to direct traffic. Utility workers were also on site working to restore service in a cherry picker.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency line is working now, so community members are encouraged to use that number at 928-774-4523. Residents can also file reports online at flagstaff.az.gov.

Any 911 calls are also being routed through Arizona Department of Public Safety, and according to FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala, officers are still responding normally to calls for service.

“It’s just one extra step in the chain to get people dispatched,” Rintala said. “When lines go down, it can affect different aspects of normal everyday business, but we’ve always found a workaround and gotten people the services they need.”