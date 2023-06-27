Thirty minutes after midnight on Tuesday morning a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole near East Butler Avenue and South Babbitt Drive, disabling the Flagstaff Police Department’s nonemergency phone line.

A pole and light were both damaged in the early-morning crash, according to Flagstaff police. The the police department's nonemergency number was out of service and remained out of service at 11 a.m. on June 27.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency line is working now, so community members are encouraged to use that number at 928-774-4523. Residents can also file reports online at flagstaff.az.gov.

Any 911 calls are also being routed through Arizona Department of Public Safety, and according to FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala, officers are still responding normally to calls for service.

“It’s just one extra step in the chain to get people dispatched,” Rintala said. “When lines go down, it can affect different aspects of normal everyday business, but we’ve always found a workaround and gotten people the services they need.”