Flagstaff Police Department mourns loss of police aide

Collette Truman, the lead records technician at the Flagstaff Police Department, will not soon forget when Heather Nicoll was hired on to join her team.

“I think I packed on 20 pounds just from her cookies and cakes,” Truman said with a smile, recalling the kindness of a colleague she describes as incredibly hard-working and giving.

A colleague recently lost suddenly due to a medical issue. She was 38 years old.

Nicoll was a volunteer with the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) before being hired on in August of 2021 as a police aide and records tech. Less than a week ago, FPD officially announced her passing via a post on its Facebook page.

The post recounts some of Nicoll’s contributions -- her time working as a police aide, EMT, records technician and volunteer. It reads: “She truly exhibited a servant's heart, ensuring she did whatever she could to help the community and her colleagues.”

Talk to her colleagues one on one, however, and they’ll begin to paint a more complete picture of Nicoll.

They’ll describe how she jumped at the chance to go on animal control calls as a police aide, and how she’d scoop up stray animals on the streets and take them into her care.

“I think the biggest definition of Heather is a giver,” said Chris Gluvna, the FPD volunteer coordinator.

Gluvna met Nicoll when she was a medic in Tuba City, and volunteered with the police department.

“I supervised volunteers ... that’s when I got to meet her. She liked to work and keep busy,” Gluvna said.

When she was officially hired by FPD in the fall, she bounced between two duties. She worked in Truman’s department, behind the records desk. Her other role, as a police aide, had her responding to animal control calls, and assisting uniformed officers in the field with duties such as parking enforcement and vehicle impounds -- jobs that don’t require a sworn police officer.

Her colleagues said Nicoll was a full-time student on top of that workload. Her busy schedule never took away from her capacity for civilian police work.

“In 2018 the Flagstaff Police Department initiated a Police Aide Program aimed at supporting patrol officers. Police aides assist police officers with traffic collisions, community caretaking functions and other lower-priority calls for service officers typically handle,” explained FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala. “Coming from a patrol supervisor background, having them to assist the officers is tremendous.”

While the police aide program is often used to introduce young people who are not yet 21 and old enough to go to police academy to careers in law enforcement, it’s also a stepping stone for new hires who are on their way to the academy as soon as they can be enrolled. Sometimes, it can be a way to answer a calling without hoping to secure a badge.

Nicoll was one of four FPD aides at the time of her passing, but she might have been the only one who cooked complete meals for every member of her squad and brought them in to share — sometimes for no reason at all.

“She baked. She cooked. She made salsa. She just loved to give of herself to everyone here,” said Gluvna.

Truman describes a contagious laugh, and the plates of cookies that materialized on her desk.

“When she would laugh it would make you laugh or giggle with her,” said Truman. “We are still so sad.”

For the folks of Flagstaff PD, Nicoll was as much a loving sister as a co-worker, and her sudden loss hits hard.

“She got sick because she was calling out, and then one day she didn’t. They went and did a welfare check on her and she was on life support for a little while,” said Gluvna. “I just want the community to know how much she did. That they lost somebody great. She just cared for people.”

The Flagstaff Police Department is planning an internal candlelight memorial in honor of Nicoll. The public is invited to share thoughts, prayers, memories, and anything of that nature with the police department by emailing jrintala@flagstaffaz.gov.