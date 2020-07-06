Flagstaff police continues search for runaway teenager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department is looking for teenager Manuel Caraveo, who left his Flagstaff home in late June.

Caraveo is 15 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. The teenager is 5' 3" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left the home. He left his home on the night of June 26, without his family noticing.

Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said the boy is still missing as of Monday.

Caraveo is known to stay at different friends' homes. Most of his friends have been contacted and have not seen the missing teenager. Caraveo spoke about going to California to see his biological father, but doesn't have a means of transportation to get to California.

If you have any information on the location or whereabouts of Caraveo, please contact the Flagstaff Police Department 928-774-1414.

