Flagstaff police continue search for suspect in downtown tagging case

The Flagstaff Police Department recently used its social media following to try and leverage an arrest in the case against the person believed to be tagging businesses around the city of Flagstaff.

The case was originally published by the Arizona Daily Sun when over 15 businesses and agencies reported the presence of the word “Beak” scrawled in blue paint. The business owners first reported that the word appeared on the walls of their businesses on the morning of Feb. 8.

A photo of a man believed to be the suspect was shared on the department's social media account. The suspect is described as a white man, around 5’9”, 180 pounds, brown hair and clean shaven.

The photo was taken of the man in the area of 26 S. San Francisco St.

The Flagstaff police ask anyone with information to contact the case detective at 928-679-4091, or provide information to Silent Witness at 928-774-6111. Information that leads to an arrest of the individual through Silent Witness could result in a cash reward.

