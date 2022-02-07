Flagstaff police call off search as missing 66-year-old woman found

Update, Feb. 7, 2022: Flagstaff police said Norma Lee Cravens was located and returned to her home by an "alert citizen" Monday morning. Officials thanked community members for assisting in the search and keeping an eye out for Cravens.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Flagstaff woman missing since Sunday.

Norma Lee Cravens, 66, left her home near the 2100 block of west Adriondack Avenue — just off Route 66 and Railroad Springs Boulevard — around 2 p.m. Sunday to go for a walk in the woods as she normally does, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Her family became concerned after Cravens did not return home for an extended period of time, Brockman said. They were unable to find her in the wooded area and contacted police. She hasn't been seen since.

Officials described Cravens as a white woman with brown hair and eyes measuring 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 165 pouds. She was last seen wearing a hooded red puffer-type jacket.

Cravens experiences memory problems and is showing some signs of possible dementia. She left her home without her phone or water.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Cravens late Sunday.

Anyone who sees Cravens or may have information about here whereabouts shoud contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414.

