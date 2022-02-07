 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Flagstaff police arrest man suspected of DUI in fatal crash

  • 0
Police situation

A 37-year-old Flagstaff man was arrested on suspicion of killing a woman in a crash while driving under the influence Friday, officials said.

Joshua Ferrante was arrested and charged in connection with the death of 25-year-old Monica Heckel of Phoenix, according to a statement from Flagstaff police. 

Police said both vehicles were travelling on Butler Avenue near Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Friday when Ferrante crossed the center line and caused another car to take "evasive measures."

Heckel, who was a passenger in the second car, was fatally injured. Three other people in the car were injured in the crash, but were reportedly in stable condition.

Ferrante is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, according to police. The investigation is ongoing as investigators await lab results.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cyclone Batsirai brings destruction to Madagascar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)