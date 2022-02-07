Flagstaff police arrest man suspected of DUI in fatal crash

A 37-year-old Flagstaff man was arrested on suspicion of killing a woman in a crash while driving under the influence Friday, officials said.

Joshua Ferrante was arrested and charged in connection with the death of 25-year-old Monica Heckel of Phoenix, according to a statement from Flagstaff police.

Police said both vehicles were travelling on Butler Avenue near Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Friday when Ferrante crossed the center line and caused another car to take "evasive measures."

Heckel, who was a passenger in the second car, was fatally injured. Three other people in the car were injured in the crash, but were reportedly in stable condition.

Ferrante is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, according to police. The investigation is ongoing as investigators await lab results.

