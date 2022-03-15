Flagstaff police arrest man in connection with Sunday shooting

Police arrested the 30-year-old Flagstaff man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting Monday.

According to a release from the Flagstaff Police Department, Juan Bernardo-Valenzuela Santa Cruz was arrested "without incident" Monday afternoon near the 2900 block of North Third Street. He was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of multiple aggravated assault charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cruz shot another man during an argument shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on South Yale Street, a department spokesperson said. The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening. Police began their search for Cruz, warning the public that he may be armed and to call police if they spotted the suspected shooter.

FPD received and investigated several tips alongside the U.S. Marshal's Service before ultimately tracking down Cruz, according to a statement from the department. Officials said the arrest was "the result of community and law enforcement partnerships."

"The Flagstaff Police Department thanks those in our community who provided information to ensure this investigation was resolved without incident," FPD Lt. Charles Hernandez said.

