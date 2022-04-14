Flagstaff plant sellers offer tips for new, seasoned gardeners

Over the years, the term “Shop Local” has evolved away from simply referencing material purchases and the Flagstaff community is a prime example. Despite the snow-ridden, winter weather that often characterizes the region, Flagstaff is home to several plant sellers who encourage locals to look outside of retail stores when making their leafy purchases.

Viola’s Flower Garden and Warner’s Nursery and Landscaping have been serving the local community’s gardening and landscaping needs for decades.

Located directly off of Highway 89A, Viola’s strives to maintain itself as an old-fashioned garden center with quality customer service, co-owner Robyn Walters said.

When walking into the gardens, one is likely to hear the excited chatter of young children as they pick out their favorite plants and experience the atmosphere Viola’s provides.

“We’re more of an experience and an adventure,” Walters said. “So when you come here, it’s more exciting to look at plants because we have a bigger selection, and it’s just fun to walk around. We’re not like the big box stores where everything’s in lines. Everything here is displayed so you can get an idea of what it looks like.”

Warner’s, positioned just off of East Butler Avenue, has been branded as a multifaceted business that includes a nursery and coffee shop as well as landscaping. Patrick Clements, an interior manager at Warner’s, explained that the business is still family owned and operated. Warner’s has been a staple in Flagstaff and the greater northern Arizona region for over 50 years, Clements said.

When it comes to outdoor gardening, Clements said he encourages people to move away from commercial or retail stores and instead check out their local nurseries.

“They don’t have many other options besides us and Home Depot,” Clements said. “The people over at Viola’s are also friends of ours. Competition is always good for business, but it’s really a friendly competition. If we don’t have something, we recommend that people check out Viola’s -- anything but Home Depot.”

However, for those living in a Flagstaff apartment complex, an outdoor garden may not be feasible. Over the past year, many apartment-dwellers have been finding their own interior greenery at Plantae, a local shop that specializes in houseplants. Sarah Axelrod, interim manager of Plantae and plant specialist, said Plantae differentiates itself from the plant selections at commercial stores in a multitude of ways.

“We’re able to focus specifically on plants versus some of the other retail stores, where it’s just another section in their shop,” Axelrod said. “You may have witnessed plants drowning to death at these big box stores…They’re just going and giving a general soak to everything even if it’s already wet. I touch every single plant in this store to check the soil before we water.”

Plantae’s owner travels to California twice a month to hand-pick the plants that will restock the store; in doing so, Plantae is able to provide customers with a selection of high-quality plants that are not damaged, rotting or riddled with pests when they arrive.

The shop also enlists preventative measures, such as spraying plants prone to fungus with fungicide, to further ensure customers leave with a healthy plant, Axelrod said.

“I feel confident that I can say you’re going to leave here with a pretty healthy plant,” Axelrod said. “It would be very rare for it to die immediately, like the experience often is in big box stores…. This is our specialty and we really take pride in that.”

While providing various high-quality house plants is a main aspect of the business, Axelrod explained that Plantae also strives to remain affordable to the general public.

“Our goal is to provide a wide variety of plants to the public but at a reasonable cost,” Axelrod said. “We want everyone to be able to afford houseplants.”

Both Clements and Walters explained that employing those who are passionate and knowledgeable about plants is an extremely important aspect of Viola’s and Warner’s. This alone sets them miles apart from their commercial competitors, they said.

“We have experts on staff,” Clements said. “Half of our team is going to school for forestry degrees right now and others have already graduated with it. That hands-on experience and knowledge goes a really long way.”

Walters shared a similar sentiment about her employees at Viola’s and said each staff member is more than capable of answering customer questions to ensure they leave with the knowledge necessary to care for their new plant or begin their garden. Her employees are extremely passionate about gardening and love being able to share their knowledge with customers, Walters said.

Cultivating concepts

The best part of working at a local nursery or garden center, Clements said, is being able to help customers cultivate their gardening concepts.

“I love that I get to help people plan out their dreams and fulfill whatever it is their vision might be for their yard, for their vegetable garden or even their house plant selection,” Clements said.

When it comes to envisioning their spring and summer gardens, Clements said he and his staff work to meet the goals and expectations of customers, in a reasonable and sustainable fashion.

“We try to temper expectations so that people have realistic ideas about what’s doable in a single season and what’s manageable,” Clements said. “We try to be water-wise and encourage people to set up an irrigation system before they commit to a large gardening project, because water is a precious commodity. We don’t want to be wasteful, but we also want to create beautiful landscapes.”

Walters said her favorite part of working at Viola’s is the customers who visit the garden center, whether or not they make a purchase.

“They come in and they’re happy,” Walters said. “They’re excited to be here. Usually they either know what they want or they’re excited to find something new. It makes our day happy.”

Alongside Viola’s, Warner’s has also found a loyal base of customers that is always excited to stop by, Clements said. Much of this, Clements explained, is due to the family nature of Warner’s and how diligent the owners are in making sure they are providing their customers with quality products and services. The owners’ confidence in their products is clearly conveyed in their business -- which translates into their customer base, Clements said.

In the year that Plantae has been operational, Axelrod said it, like Warner’s and Viola’s, has also cultivated a community within Flagstaff.

“We care so deeply and we’re always — on our own time — researching and looking up plants just because that’s all of our passions here,” Axelrod said. “There really is a plant community here, and I’ve met so many amazing people just from working here. The community we’ve built has been really special to me.”

“We have a lot of fun at Viola’s,” Walters said. “We love being outside and being around the plants, so we want people to come here and experience that too. A lot of people come in just to walk around because it makes them feel good. So if you want to feel good, you can come out here, wander around and just enjoy the flowers.”

“Go plant something,” Clements said. “It’s fun. It’s good for you. I don’t know what it is about it, but just putting your hands in the dirt seems to just make you feel better.”

