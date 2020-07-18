Flagstaff photographers, astronomers document Neowise comet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A streaking comes across the sky. Every predawn, earlier this month, it has flashed on the horizon. And now, it arrives around dusk, in the twilight, brightening the firmament with a spectacular blaze of light and a wondrous tail of cosmic dust.

The Neowise comet certainly has not gone unnoticed, or undocumented, in the famously dark-sky community of Flagstaff. Everyone from astronomers to professional astro-landscape photographers to avid amateurs with cameras on tripods to just regular folks with high-powered binoculars have spent much of July gazing upward at the latest comet to grace our corner of the solar system.

Until recently, you had to be an extreme early-riser to catch this dazzling diurnal display. Sightings were brightest some two hours before dawn, in the northeast sky. But, in something of a break for those not morning people, for the past week or so, Neowise has been evident to the naked eye in the early evenings in the northwest sky.

In these restrictive coronavirus times, when so many events have been canceled and entertainment options limited, the arrival of the Neowise comet amounts to the Super Bowl of stargazing. (Yes, we know it’s a comet, not a star, but you get the point.) So its appearance has spawned something of a new, social-distancing-safe hobby for folks — pointing the lens skyward and snapping away.