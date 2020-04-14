Flagstaff Pharmacy offers curbside prescription delivery

Flagstaff Pharmacy, operated by Northern Arizona Healthcare, is offering curbside prescription delivery to help promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mail service and home delivery are also being offered in a limited capacity. All three services are provided at no charge.
For more information and to check availability, call 928-773-2565.
