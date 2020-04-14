Flagstaff Pharmacy offers curbside prescription delivery
Flagstaff Pharmacy offers curbside prescription delivery

From the A collection of the Daily Sun's coronavirus coverage series
Northern Arizona Healthcare
Courtesy

Flagstaff Pharmacy, operated by Northern Arizona Healthcare, is offering curbside prescription delivery to help promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mail service and home delivery are also being offered in a limited capacity. All three services are provided at no charge.

For more information and to check availability, call 928-773-2565.

