Flagstaff one step closer to local marijuana regulation

Proposition 207, the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, is intended to legalize the private use of marijuana for all Arizona citizens 21 and older, though individual cities are given the governing ability to implement their own regulations with certain limitations.

The act allows city governments to limit marijuana establishments through restrictive zoning regulations prohibiting the use of land, but existing medical dispensaries that wish to file for a dual license to sell recreational products are not subject to local regulation.

At the state level, it remains legal to possess up to one ounce of marijuana. The act does not, however, allow use on public property or within vehicles, and does not decriminalize driving while impaired on marijuana. Individual property owners and businesses are free to restrict citizens from consumption should they choose to do so.

During previous discussions, Shimoni asserted that enforcement of a future statute should ensure vulnerable members of the community are not disproportionately impacted by legal punishment.

“For someone who might be unsheltered, what are their options to smoke a joint?” Shimoni said. “I think a lot of these people are experiencing PTSD and historical trauma, and they utilize marijuana as a medicine for their own personal healing and life balance.”