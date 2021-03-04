Flagstaff one step closer to local marijuana regulation

Flagstaff City Council picked up discussions on how the city should regulate marijuana locally, this time focused on finalizing an ordinance that will be up for approval on Tuesday, March 16.
City staff are currently drafting legislation to dictate the number of recreational marijuana retailers, the number of recreational marijuana testing facilities, and the possession, sale and use on city property. The city discussed allowing marijuana delivery, though state legislation currently prohibits the service until at least 2023.
Council read Tuesday a draft of the upcoming marijuana ordinance, and discussed areas that needed to be addressed before the second read and final approval.
Mayor Paul Deasy raised concerns about outside marijuana retailers opening up shops in the city -- which he said could harm the local industry. Deasy suggested prohibiting non-locally owned retailers from operating dispensaries. From a zoning perspective, the city cannot require businesses to be locally owned.
Councilmember Austin Aslan emphasized a need for slow implementation of retail marijuana into the city and was joined by Councilmembers Jim McCarthy and Adam Shimoni, who agreed with the possibility of keeping the industry local for now.
A local restriction could require extensive legal consideration, Deputy Flagstaff City Attorney Kevin Fincel said, and he suggested Council amend the ordinance after it is approved in two weeks.
As for penalties in a local ordinance, Shimoni suggested the city should consider an alternative approach to marijuana enforcement violations, noting a backlog of both criminal and non-criminal cases in the court system. Shimoni was later informed of legal limitations to this request posed by state law and rescinded his comments.
While the state mandate ensures certain legal penalties, particularly for those younger than 21, Fincel told Council that an oversight in the state proposition's violation section gives the city some freedom to enact penalties, but not much.
During the last discussion, Council was informed about potential oversights in the act, which made two key violations impossible to enforce: prohibiting consumption in motor vehicles and limiting a citizen to 12 cultivated plants. Enforcement of these propositions required the city to include penalties in the upcoming ordinance.
“If we did do something different for those two violations that simply didn’t carry over, it would be inconsistent with state law. The intent was that they were not allowed under the act, but were left out,” said Marianne Sullivan, Flagstaff City Attorney’s Office legal advisor to police and fire.
Sullivan recommended the city structure these penalties the same way the act originally intended -- subjecting those over the age of 21 to small fines and progressive fines for those younger at the court’s discretion.
Proposition 207, the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, is intended to legalize the private use of marijuana for all Arizona citizens 21 and older, though individual cities are given the governing ability to implement their own regulations with certain limitations.
The act allows city governments to limit marijuana establishments through restrictive zoning regulations prohibiting the use of land, but existing medical dispensaries that wish to file for a dual license to sell recreational products are not subject to local regulation.
At the state level, it remains legal to possess up to one ounce of marijuana. The act does not, however, allow use on public property or within vehicles, and does not decriminalize driving while impaired on marijuana. Individual property owners and businesses are free to restrict citizens from consumption should they choose to do so.
During previous discussions, Shimoni asserted that enforcement of a future statute should ensure vulnerable members of the community are not disproportionately impacted by legal punishment.
“For someone who might be unsheltered, what are their options to smoke a joint?” Shimoni said. “I think a lot of these people are experiencing PTSD and historical trauma, and they utilize marijuana as a medicine for their own personal healing and life balance.”
Under the current state proposition, it is not legal to consume marijuana in a public space or open area regardless of what the city mandates.
Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman previously commented on the act’s impact on local law enforcement.
“I think we are going to see a lot more investigations centered around impaired driving. My biggest concern is that marijuana could fall into the hands of pets and children it wasn’t intended for,” Muselman said.
Based on a sample of ordinances drafted by other Arizona cities, common legislative restrictions included limiting recreational sale to dual-license medical establishments, including missing violation penalties, prohibiting delivery and prohibiting usage on city property.