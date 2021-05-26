Flagstaff officials worry proposed state tax cut could impact funding for core services

As state legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey continue to hash out Arizona’s budget for the next year, Flagstaff officials are worried about impacts to the city’s own budget.

Lawmakers in the capital are looking at including a $1.5 billion-a-year cut to the state income tax, and that has local governments and their representatives nervous for what the tax cut could do to state-shared-revenues.

Since 1972, cities and towns have received 15% of the state’s collected income tax. According to the League of Arizona Cities & Towns, that means a significant tax cut could reduce the funds not just in the state budget, but the budgets of every municipality across the state.

In terms of the impact on Flagstaff, city officials told the Arizona Daily Sun that about 14% of the city’s general fund is supplied through state-shared sales tax. In real dollars, that accounts for about $9.7 million in the city’s 2021-22 budget, Flagstaff spokesperson Jessica Drum said in an email.

Earlier this month, the league hired Rounds Consulting to look at the implications of the tax cut on municipalities.

According to the league, the proposed tax cut would mean a $285 million lower figure making its way to local city governments overall.