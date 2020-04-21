Flagstaff officials warn residents not to flush wipes in toilets

Instead of breaking up, and passing through machinery and pumps like toilet paper, the wipes instead bind together and create huge blockages. The wipes generally get caught up in their guard before entering the plant, but can cause some real problems if they get past that point.

If blockages occur, workers have to turn off pumps and open up machinery all just to remove the ball of rags. And wipes are by no means the only thing that people flush down into the sewer. It not uncommon to find needles or razors in with the wastewater, Huchel said.

“So we have to be careful of needle sticks and blood-borne pathogens. Again it’s not a very fun job to do, so we would prefer not to have to do it because we have other things that we have to take care of,” Huchel said.

Lisa Deem, management analyst for the city’s water services division, said a ball forming is actually the best case scenario. Last year, Deem said a rag ball clogged a piece of equipment in the Wildcat Hill plant causing a waste sludge and deadly gases to flood a part of the facility. Workers caught the problem in time and were able to remove the rag ball and repair the machinery.

However, a similar issue caused an explosion in a waste water plant in Chicago in 2018 when the released gases ignited. The explosion collapsed the roof and injured 10 workers.