Flagstaff officials warn residents not to flush wipes in toilets

The effects of the coronavirus haven’t only been seen in Flagstaff’s empty downtown streets, but also in the pipes that run underneath them.
The city’s use of potable water has fallen since the crisis began, as has the amount of waste entering the city’s two waste water treatment plants, said city wastewater treatment manager Jim Huchel.
Flagstaff's Wildcat Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant alone has seen about 700,000 fewer gallons come into that facility since the crisis began.
“It’s been an interesting change. I’ve been doing this for 37 years, I’ve never seen anything close to this,” Huchel said.
Flagstaff has always seen more variation in the amount of waste coming into the plants depending on the time of year, Huchel said, in large part because of the significant population of university students.
“We always see a change when students leave town. So Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break, those kinds of things. And then for the summer break,” Huchel said.
But this time, that reduction has been much more significant. In fact, the change has been so significant that Huchel said they are now supplementing the diet of the facilities' microorganisms, which help clean the water.
Normally these organisms simply live off of the waste material in the sewer water, but Huchel said they now have had to add what they call “carbon candy” to supplement the microorganisms’ diet.
That larger drop in wastewater is still in part of students leaving town now that Northern Arizona University is operating online, but Huchel said he also thinks the drop in tourism is partially responsible.
“I would say it’s based on the tourism loss that we’re seeing even more reduced flows, and the students,” Huchel said “So people taking showers on a daily basis, using the restrooms and just visitors coming to town. The restaurants too, so all that kind of comes into play.”
Use of the reclaimed water the facilities produce has also been down, Huchel added. Typically April is one of the months that they begin to see an increase in the use of reclaimed water but so far, that is not the case this year. But just as they are seeing less waste coming into their facilities from across the city, Huchel said they are seeing an increase in materials which shouldn’t be in the waste.
For example, disposable wipes which are often marketed as an alternative to toilet paper.
Flagstaff is not alone. As Americans found toilet paper shelves empty at stores, many turned to wipes. Cities across the country including Austin, Texas; Thornton, Colorado; Spokane, Washington; and Oakland, California have experienced the consequences.
“The so-called flushable wipes, they’re very tear resistant,” Huchel said.
Instead of breaking up, and passing through machinery and pumps like toilet paper, the wipes instead bind together and create huge blockages. The wipes generally get caught up in their guard before entering the plant, but can cause some real problems if they get past that point.
If blockages occur, workers have to turn off pumps and open up machinery all just to remove the ball of rags. And wipes are by no means the only thing that people flush down into the sewer. It not uncommon to find needles or razors in with the wastewater, Huchel said.
“So we have to be careful of needle sticks and blood-borne pathogens. Again it’s not a very fun job to do, so we would prefer not to have to do it because we have other things that we have to take care of,” Huchel said.
Lisa Deem, management analyst for the city’s water services division, said a ball forming is actually the best case scenario. Last year, Deem said a rag ball clogged a piece of equipment in the Wildcat Hill plant causing a waste sludge and deadly gases to flood a part of the facility. Workers caught the problem in time and were able to remove the rag ball and repair the machinery.
However, a similar issue caused an explosion in a waste water plant in Chicago in 2018 when the released gases ignited. The explosion collapsed the roof and injured 10 workers.
“If you had a plant which had an explosion like the one that occurred in Chicago, that would be a true emergency for our community. So I think that’s something that’s important that people need to understand,” Deem said. “And ultimately the tax payer, the consumer, is the one that’s going to be paying for that if we need to build another plant.”
All this means that Huchel said they encourage residents not to flush the wipes down the toilet, but to simply throw them away instead. That’s where they will end up going anyway when they pull them out of the pipes, Huchel said.
“We really encourage people not to flush anything besides toilet paper down the drain because we find everything from money to kid’s toys, it’s just a wide array of things we find,” Huchel said.
