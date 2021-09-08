Flagstaff nurse promotes COVID vaccine use, one hesitant person at a time

A friendly Doney Park neighborhood couple stopped by Janet Reich’s place the other day. Small talk ensued until, as is so often the case in these fraught times, the subject turned to COVID-19 and vaccinations.
The husband, who had contracted COVID much earlier, told Reich he had yet to get vaccinated and wasn’t sure he would.
Reich had to laugh. Here, right at her front door, was another challenge for this longtime Flagstaff nurse and clinical research overseer who recently became a national spokeswoman for the “Nurses Make Change Happen” campaign to reduce COVID vaccination hesitancy and promote safety measures to mitigate the virus and its virulent delta variant.
The National Nurse-Led Consortium, the organization spearheading the drive to get nurses to nudge reluctant members of the public get vaccinated, certainly picked a qualified and eloquent voice to help lead the effort, underwritten by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Reich, who in her long career has earned a master’s degree in Health Services Administration and worked in clinical settings during the development of the pneumococcal vaccine for children, has the background that enables her to address the fears and misconceptions swirling around the vaccines and also the personal, nurturing trust for which nurses are known.
So here’s her recollection of the encounter with the hesitant neighbor fella:
“When he got to talking about why he hadn’t gotten vaccinated yet, I laughed and said, ‘Well, you’re talking to the wrong person. If you want to know, I will share with you information to maybe help overcome some of your fears and answer any questions you might have.’ That’s exactly what we did, and I do believe that, by the end of the conversation, he’s probably going to go get the vaccine now.”
Success. One down, millions more vaccine-hesitant folks to go.
On the whole, though, Reich is encouraged by the percentage of people in northern Arizona who have been vaccinated, especially those on the Navajo Nation, where she currently serves in a post-retirement gig as the school nurse at Leupp Public School.
The problem, as Reich sees it, is that those who are vaccine-hesitant, or even obstinate, make it difficult to quell the spread of the delta variant to vulnerable populations who cannot yet be vaccinated, such as the pre-K through 5th grade student at Leupp Public School.
Reich, like many in the healthcare field, expresses frustration at the steady flow of misinformation and fear-driven beliefs from those who fall back on the “personal freedom of choice” argument to justify an anti-vaccination stance.
“One (reason for) the hesitancy is due to the vaccine being experimental,” she said. “People are frightened by that, thinking it hasn’t been tested long enough. They don’t understand the clinical research process, all of the safety measures that go into it and the hundreds of thousands of people who are studied.
“And, of course, in my years of clinical research, most of it in vaccines, I can answer those questions. The role I played as a monitor, a clinical research associate, we were boots-on-the-ground watchdogs. We were the ones that go into the (trial) sites, train them, oversee them and make sure the data is clean and accurate. Being in that role, I am intimately aware of what all goes into these studies on vaccines and can help people understand better what emergency approval means.”
Now that the Pfizer vaccine has gained full approval of the Food and Drug Administration, and the Moderna vaccine is close to full FDA approval, won’t those fears diminish?
“Not really,” she said. “Well, some. Yes, full approval will help. Now, organizations that have to worry about their employees and their guests in restaurants, and the whole work and school environment, (full approval) is giving them a foothold to enable them to require vaccination for those who won’t otherwise make the move.”
Part of Reich’s frustration stems from anti-vaxxers’ belief that personal freedom trumps the public welfare.
“People should think about the safety not only of yourself but of our community,” Reich said. “It’s about taking care of each other, not just ourselves. Think back to the time when we were trying to get seat belts approved and mandatory. Finally, the government had to say, ‘Look, this is a major safety issue for the entire nation.’ And they made it the law. Same thing for children getting their vaccines for school. That’s how we’ve been able to wipe out many of these viruses and diseases.”
Yet, Reich is a realist and acknowledges that vaccines have been, like so much else, politicized.
“We have so much dissension, not just in this country but the world, about people’s 'right to decide,'” she said. “That’s important, but not when it comes to masks. At some point you have to say that for the good of our entire society, we need to do this and make it required.”
What’s baffling to Reich is the dismissal of science during the ongoing COVID debate. She was aghast, for instance, to learn that some misinformed people are injecting a horse dewormer, ivermectin, to treat COVID.
“I don’t know where these ideas come from, and I’ve worked closely with very educated people who are some of these believers who think they’re injecting tracking devices in our arms, or that it’s a hoax or China’s trying to kill us off with the vaccine,” Reich said. “They say masks don’t work, but, you know, we don’t even need science to tell us masks work because look at last season. We didn’t have anybody with flu or with colds.”
As proof that preventive measures work, Reich used as an example the Leupp Public School, which she says has been vigilant in its COVID protocol.
“At our school, you can walk in unplanned at any time and it will be the extremely rare (person) who may have their mask down below their nose,” she said. “You’ll hear, almost immediately, the staff or whoever’s with them will remind (the kids) to get the mask back up. They’ve been excellent, even the little pre-schoolers. It’s not easy, but they get used to it.”
Yet, Reich acknowledges that, as is the case everywhere, there probably are parents of Leupp students who are not vaccinated. But she reports that Leupp has not had any in-school transmission of the virus, a stark contrast to some non-mask-mandated schools in Maricopa County that have seen spikes of in-school transmissions in the first month of the semester.
“You always have some (parents) that don’t vaccinate, but for the most part they are very good at doing this (at Leupp),” she said. “The Navajo Nation goes the step beyond. They’ve been stricter in closing down the Navajo Nation when their numbers rose. They are extra careful and safe because they know their population is more vulnerable. And that’s great to see.”