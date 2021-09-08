Flagstaff nurse promotes COVID vaccine use, one hesitant person at a time

“People should think about the safety not only of yourself but of our community,” Reich said. “It’s about taking care of each other, not just ourselves. Think back to the time when we were trying to get seat belts approved and mandatory. Finally, the government had to say, ‘Look, this is a major safety issue for the entire nation.’ And they made it the law. Same thing for children getting their vaccines for school. That’s how we’ve been able to wipe out many of these viruses and diseases.”

Yet, Reich is a realist and acknowledges that vaccines have been, like so much else, politicized.

“We have so much dissension, not just in this country but the world, about people’s 'right to decide,'” she said. “That’s important, but not when it comes to masks. At some point you have to say that for the good of our entire society, we need to do this and make it required.”

What’s baffling to Reich is the dismissal of science during the ongoing COVID debate. She was aghast, for instance, to learn that some misinformed people are injecting a horse dewormer, ivermectin, to treat COVID.