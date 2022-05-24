Flagstaff, northern Arizona forests elevate fire restrictions

The City of Flagstaff, the Coconino National Forest and the Kaibab National Forest will enter Stage 2 Fire restrictions beginning Thursday.

The heightened restrictions are a response to increased fire danger from “warmer and windy weather.” Stage 1 restrictions remain in effect, and Stage 3 restrictions may be forthcoming. Fire restrictions vary based on the governing agency.

In the City of Flagstaff, Stage 2 restrictions include the following:

• The use of open fire pits and other open flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds. The use of propane and gas barbecues with an on-off switch are still allowed throughout the city.

• Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

On the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes. This includes smudge pots and wood stoves. Stoves or grills solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas fuels are permitted.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Blasting, welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• Fireworks are never allowed.

Forest visitors are also cautioned against operating or parking vehicles over dry grasses and flammable terrain, as catalytic converters and vehicle heat could ignite vegetation fuels. Restrictions are typically lifted when the area receives substantial widespread precipitation, or by Aug. 31.

Fire restriction violations are punishable by $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

For more information about Flagstaff restrictions, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Restriction details and forest orders for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/coconino and www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab.

