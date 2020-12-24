Flagstaff nonprofits work through pandemic

Like you, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff cares deeply about our community. We do our best to support as many worthy charities, schools and nonprofit programs as we possibly can. In fact, this year ACF of Flagstaff and our generous collaborating donors granted $1.165 million to 102 organizations that applied for grants.

The grant cycle covers a broad need in Flagstaff. The areas we cover include education, environment, arts, animal welfare, education, health and social services. We also support local nonprofit groups outside of our annual grant cycle.

This year has proven to be especially difficult for our local nonprofit organizations. The COVID-19 epidemic derailed many programs and summer camps that were planned this year. Organizations have had to adapt to shoestring budgets and an online environment. The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is committed to helping these organizations provide their valuable services.

Through our COVID-19 Fund, we helped more than 71 local organizations at a time when it was needed most.