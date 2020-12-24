Flagstaff nonprofits work through pandemic

Like you, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff cares deeply about our community. We do our best to support as many worthy charities, schools and nonprofit programs as we possibly can. In fact, this year ACF of Flagstaff and our generous collaborating donors granted $1.165 million to 102 organizations that applied for grants.
The grant cycle covers a broad need in Flagstaff. The areas we cover include education, environment, arts, animal welfare, education, health and social services. We also support local nonprofit groups outside of our annual grant cycle.
This year has proven to be especially difficult for our local nonprofit organizations. The COVID-19 epidemic derailed many programs and summer camps that were planned this year. Organizations have had to adapt to shoestring budgets and an online environment. The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is committed to helping these organizations provide their valuable services.
Through our COVID-19 Fund, we helped more than 71 local organizations at a time when it was needed most.
Affordable housing continues to be on the forefront of our community needs. We have established a Northern Arizona Housing Fund to help agencies provide support from homelessness to homeownership. This fund is supported mainly through donations from the sale of homes. A great number of sellers, buyers, real estate agents and title companies have made donations since the fund opened in April.
Gifts to the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff are held and managed as part of a permanent endowment. Endowed funds maximize donor gifts, improving the welfare of the community today while leaving a legacy for future generations.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff enjoys the advantages and economy of centralized management and administrative resources while the board of advisors brings local knowledge and expertise to address the community's unique needs.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff has more than $32 million in assets. Since inception, it has awarded nearly $26 million in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students.
Individuals, families and businesses make tax-deductible charitable gifts in the form of cash, real estate, marketable securities or other assets. Memorial gifts in the name of loved ones, planned gifts and legacies established in end-of-life documents are common ways people can give to the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.
We are proud of the support and contributions we have seen this year. The community of Flagstaff never fails to support the nonprofit organizations that make such an impact on a daily basis.
Gwen Groth is the regional philanthropic coordinator for the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.