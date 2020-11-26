Flagstaff nonprofits provide Thanksgiving turkeys amid increased need during pandemic

Flagstaff nonprofits are seeing people rely on their services in record-setting numbers as their employees respond to both increased need during the coronavirus pandemic and the holiday demand.

The Flagstaff Family Food Center broke its record and served 339 households in one day last week, up from an average of 200 per day. The center relied on the United States National Guard stationed at their Huntington Drive location as they gave out all of their 2,000 turkeys this year to different Flagstaff families in need. The food center normally has about 1,200 turkeys per year.

Carrie Henderson, spokeswoman for the center, said employees spoke with a single mother who was taking care of six children. She said their food box would help them “ration” her food -- which Henderson said meant something about people in need right now.

"People who need food assistance, they’re struggling — living paycheck to paycheck,” Henderson said. “Being able to save a couple hundred dollars a month in groceries is hopefully giving them a little bit of breathing room to make sure they can pay utility bills for the month. If their kid needs to go to a doctor, they can pay that instead of making a choice between paying rent or buying food.”