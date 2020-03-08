Flagstaff nonprofits invited to attend grant application workshops

Organizations serving Flagstaff residents are invited to attend a grant application workshop hosted by the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff. The grant application workshop will equip organizations with helpful knowledge in preparing for the annual competitive grant cycle.

Attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for grants in 2020. Topics to be discussed include an overview of the ACF online grants center, grant guidelines, and elements of an effective application. The same information will be provided at both workshops so nonprofits are encouraged to attend whichever one works best with their schedule. Registration is encouraged in order to secure a seat at the workshop.