Flagstaff nonprofits invited to attend grant application workshops
0 comments

Flagstaff nonprofits invited to attend grant application workshops

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pencil
Emery Cowan

Organizations serving Flagstaff residents are invited to attend a grant application workshop hosted by the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff. The grant application workshop will equip organizations with helpful knowledge in preparing for the annual competitive grant cycle.

Attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for grants in 2020. Topics to be discussed include an overview of the ACF online grants center, grant guidelines, and elements of an effective application. The same information will be provided at both workshops so nonprofits are encouraged to attend whichever one works best with their schedule. Registration is encouraged in order to secure a seat at the workshop.

Grant Application workshop 1

Grant application workshop 2

For more information on the grant workshops, contact Regional Philanthropic Coordinator Gwen Groth at GGroth@azfoundation.org or call 526-1956.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New commercial space and vacation rentals coming to South San Francisco
Local

New commercial space and vacation rentals coming to South San Francisco

For nearly a decade, Gina Thomson and David Shafer have been working together. The owner of Nuido Embroidery, Thomson does all the embroidery work for Shafer’s own business, Flagtown Prints. But now the two friends and business partners are working on another project: a new development on South San Francisco Street.

+4
World Hearing Day: Deaf Flagstaff woman gives back as engineer
Local

World Hearing Day: Deaf Flagstaff woman gives back as engineer

  • Updated

When a balloon popped in Mykella Jones’ hands during her first birthday party, the infant wasn’t startled. Her parents were, though. After a series of professional and at-home tests, including banging on kitchen pots and pans, the diagnosis was clear: Mykella was deaf.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News