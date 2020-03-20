Flagstaff nonprofits, charities, other groups struggle to fill void due to coronavirus

Altenbaugh said they also may be forced to cancel their annual fundraiser in May, which can bring in as much as $25,000 to support the organization. And all this comes as their savings are already low due to the shelter’s recent expansion, completed just two months ago.

“Without additional help, this isn’t sustainable,” Altenbaugh said, adding they are telling donors this is their rainy day and it is pouring.

Still, Altenbaugh said she has been encouraged by the number of local leaders proactively reaching out to her and has spoken to representatives at the federal level about their needs.

“What I do know is locally, our community gets it, and what I’m hearing from our senators and representatives is that they are hearing that and are working to address these [concerns in the legislation targeting the crisis],” Altenbaugh said.

At the Sunrise Mission, Executive Director Kathie Knapp said their largest concern is whether they will have enough food to keep their downtown soup kitchen open.

Traditionally, the mission has received the majority of its donations from grocery stores that give away food that is edible but cannot be sold for one reason or another, Knapp said.