Flagstaff Municipal Court brings 154 parking spaces, but residents want more

John Vanlandingham, owner of Old Town Shops on Leroux Street, was one such Flagstaff resident and business owner. He describing the situation as a bait and switch during the March 3 council meeting. Vanlandingham said for many voters, the additional parking the project promised to bring was more important than the new courthouse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I know for a lot of the voters, some people voted for a courthouse with parking attached, some people voted for parking with a courthouse attached,” said Vanlandingham.

As a whole, the project has changed drastically from the vision voters were presented in 2016. At the time, the city was looking at a new facility built with Coconino County on property directly adjacent to the current Coconino County Superior Court.

The plan changed when the cost of the project proved to be higher than the city first anticipated, and in 2018 council directed staff to pull out of the county and city facility and design something that would be within budget.

But for Vanlandingham and other residents, the issue was not simply one of failing to meet the goals for new parking spaces, but one of trust in local government.