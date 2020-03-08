Flagstaff Municipal Court brings 154 parking spaces, but residents want more

As Flagstaff city staff continue to work on creating more parking downtown, Flagstaff residents still want more from the Flagstaff Municipal Court project.
A total of 154 parking spaces will be created for use at the courthouse and for general parking. When voters passed the bond funding the construction of a new courthouse, one aspect of the project had been the inclusion of 200 additional parking spaces downtown with a new structure.
Recently, city staff brokered an agreement with property owners around the Flagstaff Municipal Courthouse to achieve the courthouse’s required 99 parking spaces based on city code.
To reach the number, the courthouse will have 19 spaces for judges and court staff on site, and will make use of 85 parking spaces at the Catholic school across Cherry Street. The 85 spaces are on temporary lease from the school.
Previously, the courthouse's parking would have mainly been provided at the location of the current municipal courthouse which is set to be demolished after the new building is completed.
That is still set to occur, but the 50 parking spaces it would have provided will now be used for general downtown parking.
The news of the confirmed 154 parking spaces rubbed some Flagstaff residents the wrong way, as they say the city is not following through on promises made to voters who approved the project in 2016.
John Vanlandingham, owner of Old Town Shops on Leroux Street, was one such Flagstaff resident and business owner. He describing the situation as a bait and switch during the March 3 council meeting. Vanlandingham said for many voters, the additional parking the project promised to bring was more important than the new courthouse.
You have free articles remaining.
“I know for a lot of the voters, some people voted for a courthouse with parking attached, some people voted for parking with a courthouse attached,” said Vanlandingham.
As a whole, the project has changed drastically from the vision voters were presented in 2016. At the time, the city was looking at a new facility built with Coconino County on property directly adjacent to the current Coconino County Superior Court.
The plan changed when the cost of the project proved to be higher than the city first anticipated, and in 2018 council directed staff to pull out of the county and city facility and design something that would be within budget.
But for Vanlandingham and other residents, the issue was not simply one of failing to meet the goals for new parking spaces, but one of trust in local government.
“I would boil this down to a very simple issue of trust,” Vanlandingham told council, adding it was somewhat ironic that the city is in the middle of discussions about new bonds for the 2020 ballot.
Vanlandingham asked the council to reassure residents the city will follow through on promises made to voters when they approve something on a ballot.
A number of councilmembers agreed with Vanlandingham’s assessment.
Councilmember Jamie Whelan, an owner of Old Town Creperie that is a part of Old Town Shops, said she believes the city has a real obligation to get those 200 parking spaces to the community in one way or another. However, she didn’t think the city should use ParkFlag dollars to do so.
The money the city raises through ParkFlag already goes to a fund devoted to finding additional parking solutions.
Mayor Coral Evans said the city is committed to delivering the 200 parking spots that were promised. Evans felt it was unfortunate the missing 46 spaces are not coming at the same time as the rest of the project.