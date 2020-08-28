Flagstaff moves to reopen city buildings next month as COVID case numbers improve

Following direction from Council, the City of Flagstaff may be moving into the next state of its COVID-19 re-entry plan next month.
With most facilities closed, the city has been in stage two of its re-entry plan since Flagstaff City Council passed the plan in June. But last week, the majority on Council agreed that the city was nearing the thresholds necessary to move to stage three.
Moving to stage three would reopen most city facilities to the public although still with limited services and shortened hours. Since March, many city buildings have been largely closed to the public, with city staff communicating with residents online or over the phone.
Based on the city’s re-entry plan, the city in stage three would also allow for special events with as many as 50 people in attendance. The city could also allow for events with as many as 250 people if social distancing guidelines would be enforced at an event, and with council approval.
Even so, many other city buildings, primarily city recreation facilities, might remain closed as the city follows the state's guidelines on gyms. Likewise, most city meetings will also continue in remote fashion.
The move received support from all on Council but Austin Aslan and Jim McCarthy. Both councilmembers said they believed the move to reopen city buildings was coming too soon and was sending the public the wrong message.
“[As a country] we’re not learning from the mistakes that we made all summer and all spring which led to the continued closure of our schools and all of our students and children sitting at home learning in front of a screen. I don’t think we should be having this conversation yet,” Aslan said. “For me it’s pretty clear that it’s still too soon. It’s a little premature for us to be opening up. I believe it would result in the reverse of the trend that were seeing.”
Both Aslan and McCarthy also predicted substantial increases in new case numbers as a result of in-person classes beginning at Northern Arizona University on Monday. They said the city would likely find itself simply moving back to stage two of the plan in a matter of weeks.
That sentiment was shared even by other members of the council who supported advancing to stage three, including Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans and Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni.
“This has been the first wave of this virus and were just now getting to the end of it, right as were getting through our summer and into our fall,” Shimoni said.
He added he thought a second wave would be coming in a matter of weeks and would be “worse than the first.”
Councilmember Jamie Whelan pushed against that sentiment and pointed to the downward trends of case numbers and other criteria in recent weeks. She also reminded Council that they had outlined the thresholds the city should meet before moving to phase two and that Flagstaff is getting there.
“We are getting this data and the data is saying we are meeting the criteria to move into phase three. I understand the fear but this is also why we said stick to science combined with human behavior,” Whelan said.
Those thresholds are based on a mix of objective criteria including numbers of new cases as well as some more subjective ones, such as compliance to mask-wearing within the community.
When it comes to the hard data, the COVID-19 outbreak does seem to be improving in Flagstaff and Coconino County.
As of the beginning of this week, Flagstaff has seen seven weeks of lowering case numbers -- with about 15 new cases last week.
Countywide, the number of new case numbers has dropped for six continuous weeks. There were 56 new cases across the county last week. Likewise, the number of deaths have also been trending downward for the last eight weeks.
On top of that, Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates the Flagstaff Medical Center, has the capacity to care for seriously ill patients if case numbers increase, city staff told Council on Aug. 18.
When it comes to the number of cases per 100,000 residents, Coconino remains one of the higher counties with 2,220 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.